KANSAS CITY, MO (KCTV5) --
Police say one person is dead and another is wounded after a shooting at Independence and Indiana Avenue in East Kansas City.
At around 11:15 p.m. Monday night, officers were called to the scene where they found two victims on the south sidewalk.
Police say the victims were a man and a woman.
The female was declared deceased at the scene, and the male was taken to the hospital.
He is expected to survive.
So far police say the two victims were shot by an unknown suspect.
They are still looking for the suspect.
If you saw or heard anything and want to remain anonymous call the TIPS hotline at 816-474-TIPS.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.