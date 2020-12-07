KANSAS CITY, MO – A police standoff ended around 8:45PM Monday with one man in custody. The man is accused of holding a woman against her will. Police say the woman and her child are now safe.
The investigation began around 5:20PM when a worried family member called 911 to report the woman needed help. The woman told her family member a man she knew forced her and her child into a vehicle in Independence, Mo and drove her to a home near 44th Street and Campbell in Kansas City.
When police got to the home in Kansas City, they found the woman and child outside of the home. The woman told police the man then allowed her to leave but he refused to come out for hours. Investigators believed he was armed and began trying to negotiate with him from outside of the home.
“We take every precaution in that type of situation. They call for a standoff or an Operation 100 that brings tactical resources and additional equipment to aid in bringing this to a peaceful resolution,” Kansas City Missouri Police Department Sergeant Jake Becchina said. “As well as negotiators that are trained in talking to a person for as long as it takes to get them to safely come out of a house.”
The investigation into the initial kidnapping is ongoing.
