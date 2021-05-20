One person is confirmed dead after an incident involving a suspected smuggling vessel off the coast of San Diego Thursday morning.
At least 15 migrants are in custody after US Customs and Border Patrol agents rescued them from their panga-style smuggling boat, according to CBP.
CBP agents spotted the boat at 5:10 a.m. off the coast of Point Loma, the agency said in a statement. "At 5:20 a.m., agents onshore observed several people from the boat in distress in the water near La Jolla Children's Pool."
"Agents requested assistance from San Diego Lifeguards who responded to the scene," the CBP said in the statement.
The San Diego Police Department reported one dead but details are still developing. According to CBP, one person was in critical condition; it's unclear if that is the person who died.
CBP says this is an active and ongoing investigation.
CNN's Dakin Andone contributed to this report.
