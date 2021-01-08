Click here for updates on this story
OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) -- An Omaha woman describes her experience falling into a coma after being diagnosed with COVID-19 and all while she was expecting a baby.
It was a scary and confusing time for Tiere Scott White.
“Kind of looking around like…what’s this, what’s going on here,” she said.
White is now a mother of 9. While she was pregnant, she went for a routine checkup in early October. Her blood pressure was high, and she tested positive for COVID-19.
Please note: This content carries a strict local market embargo. If you share the same market as the contributor of this article, you may not use it on any platform.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.