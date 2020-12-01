Click here for updates on this story
OMAHA, NE (WOWT) -- Two snow leopards cubs have recovered from “swimmer’s syndrome” and will be the focus of a celebration Wednesday morning at the Henry Doorly Zoo.
The two cubs, one male and one female, were born on Aug. 4 and sent to Omaha two months ago for treatment of a congenital condition “in which the cub is unable to tuck his legs beneath the body to walk normally,” the zoo explained in a statement Tuesday.
The cubs received physical therapy three times a day, seven days a walk, and can now run and walk normally.
Dr. Sarah Woodhouse, director of animal health for the zoo, will give a statement, and the cubs will be with her. The event will be held via Zoom.
