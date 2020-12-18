OLATHE, Kan. -- Police arrested three men suspected of trying to steal a car from the wrong home.
On Thursday morning Amy Dryer was in between errands when she did something she almost never does. She left her SUV running in the driveway while she ran in to grab something from her house.
"We were literally getting ready to walk out the door," she said.
She said she happened to look outside the window to see her vehicle backing out into the street.
"I yelled at my husband, 'My car's pulling away my car's pulling away,'" she said. "At that point I didn't know there was someone in it. My husband started yelling and running down the hall, 'Grab a gun! Grab a gun!'"
Her husband, Aaron, sprinted out of the house in time to open the car door. He threw it into park just before the man trying to steal it backed into a fire hydrant across the street.
The man got out and tried to run as Amy came running outside with a handgun. She accidentally popped out the clip, then recovered it before she passed it to her husband.
Surveillance video shows Aaron pointing the gun at the man, trying to wrestle him to the ground.
Meanwhile, two more men in a car up the street sped toward them, then veered sharply into a light pole before plowing through the neighbor's yard, leaving the suspected car thief to fend for himself.
"If they hadn't had the gun pointed at them they would have run my husband over," Amy said.
Olathe police showed up within a few minutes and arrested all three men. The two who had driven off had eventually left their car and tried to run.
Even though it's over, Amy and her family feel shaken.
"My anxiety is on another level. I haven't slept. I'm worried about my family and everything else," she said. "You just don't know."
She acknowledged that she regretted leaving her car running, though her wireless fob was with her in the house. The SUV would not have gone more than a block without it.
She hopes her family's story is a reminder to others to be careful.
"We probably should have just let them take the car," she said. "But in the heat of the moment, that's just your natural reaction, to save your property."
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.