Oklahoma Gov. Kevin Stitt announces he has tested positive for coronavirus

Oklahoma Gov. Kevin Stitt announced Wednesday that he has tested positive for coronavirus.
Stitt, a Republican, said at a press conference that he was tested on Tuesday and that he feels fine, other than being a little achy.
Stitt said he is quarantining at his home and isolating away from his family.
This story is breaking and will be updated.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.