EDMOND, Oklahoma (KOCO) -- Oklahoma Highway Patrol troopers on Monday night rescued a 4-year-old child who was abducted out of North Texas.
Authorities said the U.S. Marshal’s Task Force put out an alert on a vehicle, and Oklahoma Highway Patrol troopers were able to track it down to the OnCue at Interstate 35 and 15th Street in Edmond. The incident was a non-custodial parental abduction, officials said.
The child was found unharmed, and the suspect was taken to the Logan County Jail. Oklahoma Highway Patrol officials also said the suspect is a registered sex offender wanted out of South Dakota.
Federal charges will be pending from the abduction in Texas.
