Click here for updates on this story
SPINDALE, North Carolina (WLOS) -- Spindale Police Department is looking for a possible suspect wanted in the theft of an ATM machine Tuesday.
On June 29, Spindale officers responded to Deb's Mini Mart, located at 277 E Main Street in Spindale, in reference to larceny of an ATM machine.
The machine was located outside the store, bolted to a concrete pad and to the brick store with a metal cage around the machine.
Police said the suspect unbolted some of the bolts and cut the others using a Sawzall.
Anyone with information in this case, the identity of the suspect or the vehicle, is asked to contact the Spindale Police Department at 828-286-3464.
Please note: This content carries a strict local market embargo. If you share the same market as the contributor of this article, you may not use it on any platform.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.