OFFICIAL RULES – 2019 Price Chopper Pick ‘Em Contest
NO PURCHASE NECESSARY. A PURCHASE WILL NOT IMPROVE YOUR CHANCES OF WINNING.
Contest is subject to all applicable federal, state and local laws. This game may not be used to conduct, advertise, or promote any form of gambling.
The 2019 Price Chopper Pick ‘Em Contest begins on Monday, September 2, 2019 at 9:00 AM Central Time (C.T.) and ends at the completion of the pro football season on Sunday, February 2, 2020 (“Contest Period”). Entries become the property of Sponsors and will not be acknowledged or returned. Void where prohibited.
SPONSOR/ADMINISTRATOR: KCTV5/Meredith Corporation, 4500 Shawnee Mission Parkway, Fairway, KS 66205; Price Chopper, 10561 Barkley Place #320, Overland Park, KS 66212.
Entering the 2019 Price Chopper Pick ‘Em Contest will also cause Aptivada, LLC to enter you into the national Aptivada Pro Football Challenge. You may also be presented opportunities by Aptivada, LLC to participate in related national challenges. These national challenges do not affect the KCTV5 contest in any way. The national challenge is administered and sponsored by Aptivada, LLC and not KCTV5. Official rules for the Aptivada Pro Football Challenge are available below. As such, KCTV5 and its affiliates disclaim any responsibility or liability for the Aptivada Pro Football Challenge. IF YOU DO NOT WISH TO ENTER THE APTIVADA PRO FOOTBALL CHALLENGE, PLEASE DO NOT ENTER THIS CONTEST.
ENTRY: To enter, go to https://www.kctv5.com/site/station_info/contests/pro_football_pickem_challenge/. Create an account by completing and submitting the online entry form. Following registration, select the team that you believe will be the winner of each 2019 pro football regular season and postseason game (267 picks total). Picks may be made all at once, or week by week. Selections may be changed up until games are locked. Thursday and Saturday games are locked at the scheduled start time of each individual game, and Sunday and Monday games are locked at the scheduled start time of the first Sunday game. All times displayed on the schedule are in Eastern Time. Selections must be completed on time, and once a game is locked, changes will not be allowed.
LIMIT: One (1) entry per person with a valid email address. No group entries. Any attempt to obtain more than the stated number of entries by using multiple/different email addresses, Facebook accounts, identities, registrations, logins, or any other methods may result in disqualification by Sponsor, in its sole discretion.
ELIGIBILITY: Legal residents of Kansas and Missouri in the Kansas City DMA residing in the counties of: Bates, Caldwell, Carroll, Cass, Clay, Clinton, Daviess, Gentry, Grundy, Harrison, Henry, Holt, Jackson, Johnson, Lafayette, Linn, Livingston, Mercer, Nodaway, Pettis, Platte, Ray, Saline, and Worth counties in Missouri; and Anderson, Atchison, Douglas, Franklin, Jefferson, Johnson, Leavenworth, Linn, Miami and Wyandotte counties in Kansas who are 18 years of age or older at time of entry are eligible to enter, except employees of Sponsor, and any other organizations affiliated with the sponsorship, fulfillment, administration, prize support, advertisement or promotion of the Sweepstakes and/or their respective agents, affiliates, subsidiaries and members of their immediate families or household members. “Immediate family members” shall mean parents, step-parents, children, step-children, siblings, step-siblings, or spouses. “Household members” shall mean people who share the same residence at least three months a year. Winners of a prize from Sponsor within the past thirty (30) days from the beginning date of this sweepstakes are not eligible.
ODDS of winning depend on the number of eligible entries received.
WINNER SELECTION AND PRIZING: Each correctly picked game throughout the Contest Period (including regular and postseason games) is worth one (1) point. Players are ranked according to their total number of points. Each Tuesday throughout the regular season (Thursday, September 5, 2019 – Sunday, December 29, 2019), the player with the highest number of points for the previous week (seventeen [17] total winners) will be named a Weekly winner.
If a game is canceled, postponed or forfeited for any reason, or if a game ends in a tie, no points will be awarded for that game. If a selection is not made for a particular game, it is counted as a loss. If you submit a partial entry and either forget or are unable to complete it, the games you did not pick will count as losses.
TIEBREAKER: If there is a tie for the Weekly winner, the winner will be randomly selected from among all tied potential Weekly winners.
RESULTS DISPLAYED ARE UNOFFICIAL UNTIL VERIFIED BY SPONSORS AND APTIVADA, LLC.
PRIZES: Each Weekly winner (seventeen (17) total winners) will each receive a $50 Price Chopper Gift Card, valid at all Price Chopper locations (approximate retail value: $50.00). Gift cards are subject to the terms and conditions of the issuer. One (1) prize per household.
Weekly winners will be notified by phone and/or email on or about each Tuesday during the Contest Period (starting Tuesday, September 10, 2019) at approximately 10:00 AM C.S.T., and must pick up prize at KCTV5’s address (4500 Shawnee Mission Parkway, Fairway, KS 66205) within ten (10) business days of notification, during business hours.
Sponsors reserve the right to substitute a prize of equal or greater value if prize cannot be awarded as described. Sponsors will determine all elements of prizing in their discretion. Prize(s) may not be assigned, transferred, changed or redeemed for cash, except at Sponsors’ discretion. Prize is awarded “as is” with no warranty or guarantee express or implied by Sponsors. Sponsors disclaim all and any liability for the actual provision, quality or nature of any third-party product or services accepted by the winner(s). The awarding of any prize is contingent upon full compliance with these Official Rules. Entrants agree to be bound by Official Rules and agree that if any winner fails to provide proof of identity, refuses to provide required documentation, is found to have violated the Official Rules or otherwise does not meet eligibility criteria, prize will be forfeited. Entrants understand that Sponsors are not liable for injuries, losses or damages of any kind arising from participation in this promotion and acceptance, possession and use of prize. Sponsors are not responsible for any typographical or other error in the printing of the offer, administration of the sweepstakes or in the announcement of the prize. Decisions of Sponsors are final and binding in all respects.
PRIVACY: By entering this sweepstakes, you are opting-in to receive promotional materials from Sponsor(s) and/or its affiliates, advertisers, or other business partners. If you "opt in" to receiving such promotional materials, Sponsor(s) reserve the right to release any personally identifiable registration information regarding you to third parties who provide goods or services that Sponsor(s) believe may be of interest to you. If you decide that you would like to discontinue receiving promotional information from such third parties, please contact those third parties directly. For more information about how Sponsor(s) use the information you provide, see KCTV5’s privacy policy at https://www.kctv5.com/site/privacy.html, and Price Chopper’s privacy policy at https://www.mypricechopper.com/privacy-policy. IF YOU DO NOT WISH TO SHARE YOUR INFORMATION, PLEASE DO NOT ENTER THIS SWEEPSTAKES.
OTHER: Sponsor assumes no responsibility for entries unable to be processed due to network, hardware or other technical failures; or any other reason, or incomplete, damaged, misdirected, or lost entries. Sponsor reserves the right, in its sole discretion to disqualify any person tampering with the entry process, the operation of the web site or otherwise in violation of these Official Rules. Sponsor further reserves the right, in its sole discretion, to cancel, terminate or modify this promotion if not capable of completion as planned, including infection by computer virus, technical corruption, non-authorized human intervention, or any other causes beyond the control of Sponsor which corrupt or affect the administration, security, fairness, or integrity of the sweepstakes. In the event of cancellation, Sponsor reserves the right to select winner(s) from among all eligible entries received prior to date of cancellation. The use of automated entry systems or any other conduct that impedes the integrity of the sweepstakes is prohibited. In the event of a dispute regarding online entry, entry will be deemed made by the holder of an established e-mail account associated with the entry.
GENERAL: Except where prohibited by law: (i) entry constitutes permission for Sponsors to use winner’s entry, name, hometown, likeness, photograph, voice and statements regarding this contest in all media now known or hereafter discovered, for any purpose, including without limitation, in connection with, and to promote, market or advertise, the contest, in whole or in part, without review, approval, credit or attribution, notification or payment from or to entrant or any person or entity, worldwide, in perpetuity, or on a winner’s list, if applicable; (ii) potential winner(s) may be required to complete and return an Affidavit of Eligibility and Release of Liability/Publicity within ten (10) business days of notification. If a potential winner cannot be contacted, fails to claim prize, or fails to respond to the winner notification, the potential winner is disqualified, and the Weekly prize may be awarded to the player with the second highest number of points. By participating and/or winning a prize, each player and winner releases Sponsors, their parents, affiliates, subsidiaries, agents, advertisers and/or prize providers, and their respective officers, directors, employees and agents from any and all liability with respect to the prize won and participation in the contest. Subject to all U.S. federal, KS and MO State and local laws and regulations. Void where prohibited. Applicable taxes are the sole responsibility of the winner.
WINNER’S LIST: For the winners’ list, send a self-addressed, stamped envelope after Friday, February 7, 2020 to “Winners’ List/Price Chopper Pick ’Em” at the KCTV5 address above.
DISCLAIMER: The Sponsors and this Web site, are in no way connected with, affiliated with or endorsed by the NFL, or any of its affiliated teams, players, or players’ union. All references to any football name or term is purely nominative and not intended to imply any connection, affiliation, or endorsement.
This promotion is powered by Aptivada, a Facebook vendor. Aptivada does not sponsor, administer or endorse this promotion. Participants must read and agree to the Terms & Conditions of Use and Privacy Policy of Aptivada before entering or participating in this promotion.
Aptivada Pro Football Challenge
DISCLAIMER – KCTV5 DOES NOT CONTROL THIS APTIVADA CONTEST. ALL INQUIRIES REGARDING THIS CONTEST SHOULD BE SENT TO APTIVADA.
NO PURCHASE NECESSARY. A PURCHASE WILL NOT IMPROVE YOUR CHANCES OF WINNING. Contest is subject to all applicable federal, state and local laws. This Game May Not Be Used To Conduct, Advertise Or Promote Any Form Of Gambling.
- Promotional Period: The Game Period begins at kickoff of the first 2019 regular season pro football game scheduled to take place on Thursday, September 5th, 2019 and ends at the completion of the season on Sunday, December 29th, 2019. Exact dates and times are subject to change.
- Eligibility: The Promotion is open to all legal residents of the U.S. and Canada, 21 years of age or older, except employees of Aptivada, Participating Stations and other Sponsors (collectively, the “Promotion Entities”), other television or radio stations located in the same market as a Participating Station, and their respective parents, subsidiaries, affiliates, advertising or promotion partners (if any), and members of their immediate families or persons living in the same household. This Promotion is subject to all applicable federal, state, and local laws and regulations. Void outside the United States and where prohibited. Entrants who do not meet the eligibility requirements will be disqualified and unable to win.
- Sponsors
- The Outpost
- Freeman Injury Law
- Miller Lite
- Ameristar Casino Council Bluffs
- Cadillac Jack’s
- Paul Bailey's
