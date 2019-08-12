KCTV5 Read to Achieve Official Rules
No purchase necessary to enter or win. A purchase will not increase your chances of winning.
The KCTV5 Read to Achieve contest begins at 12:01 am Central Time (C.T.) on Monday, August 12, 2019, and ends Thursday, April 30, 2020 (“Contest Period”). Entries must be received by 11:59 pm C.T. on the last day of each month from August 31, 2019 – April 30, 2020 to be eligible for that month’s judging. Entries become the property of Sponsor and will not be acknowledged or returned. Sponsor is not responsible for incomplete, damaged, misdirected, illegible, stolen, late or lost entries.
Sponsor: KCTV5/KSMO/Meredith, 4500 Shawnee Mission Parkway Fairway, KS 66205; Missouri NEA, 4224 S Hocker St. #200, Independence, MO 64055;
Eligibility: Nominators and winners must be eighteen (18) years or older and legal residents of Kansas or Missouri in the KCTV5/KSMO viewing area (Holt, Nodaway, Worth, Gentry, Harrison, Mercer, Daviess, Grundy, Linn, Livingston, Caldwell, Clinton, Atchison, Platte, Clay, Ray, Carroll, Leavenworth, Wyandotte, Jackson, Lafayette, Saline, Douglas, Johnson, Franklin, Miami, Anderson, Linn, Cass, Bates, Johnson, Henry, Pettis counties).The following are not eligible to win or nominate: employees of Sponsor and any other organizations affiliated with the sponsorship, fulfillment, administration, prize support, advertisement or promotion of the Sweepstakes and/or their respective agents, affiliates, subsidiaries and members of their immediate families or household members. “Immediate family members” shall mean parents, step-parents, children, step-children, siblings, step-siblings, or spouses. “Household members” shall mean people who share the same residence at least three months a year. Winners of a prize from Sponsor within the past thirty (30) days from the beginning date of this sweepstakes are not eligible. Winners must teach at a licensed Kansas or Missouri school during the 2018-2019 school year.
Entry: Nomination forms are available at http://www.kctv5.com/category/318863/read-to-achieve or by sending a stamped, self-addressed envelope to Read to Achieve/Nomination form, KCTV5, 4500 Shawnee Mission Fairway, KS 66205.
In 100 written words or less, the nominator must state "Why This Teacher Is Special." To be considered, an entry must be legible and signed by the nominator.
Entries may be submitted three ways: (1) by mail to KCTV5/Read to Achieve, 4500 Shawnee Mission Fairway, KS 66205, (2) by hand delivery to KCTV5/Read to Achieve, 4500 Shawnee Mission Fairway, KS 66205, or (3) via online submission at http://www.kctv5.com/category/318863/read-to-achieve. Entries must be received by 11:59 pm C.T. on the last day of each month from August 31, 2019 – April 30, 2020 to be eligible for that month’s judging session (nine [9] judging sessions total).
A nominator may nominate more than one teacher; however, each nomination must be submitted on a separate nomination form. Only one nominator per form. No group nominations - multiple nominators may nominate the same teacher, but each nomination must be the nominator’s original essay and each nomination will be treated individually by the judges. Non-winning nominations will be rolled over to subsequent judging sessions for reconsideration each month during the Contest Period.
Judging: On or about the first business day following the last day of each month in the Contest Period (starting Tuesday, September 3, 2019) at approximately 10:00 am C.T., a panel of judges appointed by Sponsors (consisting of the President of the Missouri NEA, as well as two KCTV representatives) will judge eligible nominations received prior to the respective deadline on the basis of each nominee’s:
- Demonstrated Commitment to Education (50%),
- Number of Eligible Nominations for that Individual (10%)
- Creativity of the Nominations Made on his/her behalf (40%)
Each month, the nomination with the highest overall score will be selected as the winner (nine [9] total winners). In the event of a tie, the winner will be the nomination among the tied nominations with the highest score in the Demonstrated Commitment to Education category. Sponsor reserves the right to select fewer than 9 winners if, in its sole discretion, it does not receive a sufficient number of eligible and qualified nominations. The judges' decisions are final and binding in all respects.
Winner Selection and Prizes: Following each judging session, a representative of Sponsor will notify winner(s) by phone and/or email between the second and fifth business day of each month, with the final winner(s) notified between May 4-8, 2020. Each winner selected by the judges (i.e., the nominee selected by the judges, not the Nominator) will receive a classroom presentation by KCTV5 Meteorologist Erin Little (to be scheduled at winning teacher’s convenience) and a $1,000.00 check to be used toward classroom projects or materials. One (1) prize per teacher. Approximate retail value of prize: $1,000.00.
Sponsor will determine all elements of prizes in its sole discretion. Prizes may not be assigned, transferred, or changed, except at the sole discretion of Sponsor. The awarding of any prize is contingent upon full compliance with these Official Rules. Nominators agree to be bound by Official Rules and agree that if any nominator or nominee fails to provide proof of identity, refuses to provide required documentation, is found to have violated the Official Rules or otherwise does not meet eligibility criteria, prize will be forfeited and awarded to an alternate winner with the next highest score. Nominators and nominees understand that Sponsor is not liable for injuries, losses or damages of any kind arising from participation in this promotion and acceptance, possession and use of prize. Sponsor is not responsible for any typographical or other error in the printing of the offer, administration of the contest or in the announcement of the prize. Decisions of Sponsor are final and binding in all respects.
Privacy: By entering this sweepstakes, you are opting-in to receive promotional materials from Sponsors and/or their affiliates, advertisers, or other business partners. If you "opt in" to receiving such promotional materials, Sponsors reserve the right to release any personally identifiable registration information regarding you to third parties who provide goods or services that Sponsors believe may be of interest to you. If you decide that you would like to discontinue receiving promotional information from such third parties, please contact those third parties directly. For more information about how KCTV5 uses the information you provide, see KCTV5’s privacy policy at http://www.kctv5.com/story/30079230/this-web-sites-privacy-policy. For information on how Missouri NEA uses the information provided, see their privacy policy at https://www.mnea.org/Missouri/privacypolicy.aspx.
IF YOU DO NOT WISH TO SHARE YOUR INFORMATION, PLEASE DO NOT ENTER THIS SWEEPSTAKES.
Sponsor assumes no responsibility for nominations it is unable to process due to network, hardware or other technical failures; or any other reason, or incomplete, damaged, misdirected, illegible, postage due, stolen or lost entries. Sponsor reserves the right, in its sole discretion to disqualify any person tampering with the entry process or otherwise in violation of these Official Rules. Sponsor further reserves the right, in its sole discretion, to cancel, terminate or modify this promotion if not capable of completion as planned, including infection by computer virus, technical corruption, non-authorized human intervention or any other causes beyond the control of the Sponsor which corrupt or affect the administration, security, fairness, or integrity of the contest. In the event of cancellation, Sponsor reserves the right to select winner(s) from among all eligible entries received prior to date of cancellation. The use of automated entry systems or any other conduct that impedes the integrity of the contest Is prohibited.
Releases: Nominators, their parent/guardian, and winning nominees (as a condition of prize acceptance) authorize the Sponsor to use their names, voices, likenesses, biographical data, city and state of residence and entry materials in promotional material and for advertising, public relations and editorial purposes worldwide, in perpetuity, or on a winner's list, if applicable, without further compensation unless prohibited by law. Sponsor is not obligated to use any of the above-mentioned information or materials, but may do so and may edit such information or materials, at Sponsor's sole discretion, without further obligation or compensation.
General: Except where prohibited by law: (i) entry constitutes permission for Sponsor to use winning nominators' entries, names, hometowns, likenesses, photographs, voices and statements regarding this contest in all media now known or hereafter discovered, for any purpose, including without limitation, in connection with, and to promote, market or advertise, the contest, in whole or in part, without review, approval, credit or attribution, notification or payment from or to entrant or any person or entity, worldwide, in perpetuity, or on a winner's list, if applicable; (ii) potential winning nominees will be required to complete and return a Release within five (5) days of notification granting permission for Sponsor to use nominees' names, hometowns, likenesses, photographs, voices, statements regarding this contest and information in nominators entries in all media now known or hereafter discovered, for any purpose, including without limitation, in connection with, and to promote, market or advertise, the contest, in whole or in part, without review, approval, credit or attribution, notification or payment from or to any person or entity, worldwide, in perpetuity, or on a winner's list, if applicable. If a potential winning nominee cannot be contacted, fails to claim the prize, fails to timely respond to the winner notification or fails to timely complete and return a Release, the potential winning nominee is disqualified and the prize is forfeited. If forfeited, prize may be awarded to the next highest-scoring nominee. By participating and winning a prize, winning nominators and their parents/guardians, and winning nominees release Sponsor, its parents, affiliates, subsidiaries and agents, and their respective officers, directors, employees and agents from any and all liability with respect to the prize won and participation in the contest. Subject to all applicable U.S. federal, state and local laws and regulations. Void where prohibited. Applicable taxes are the sole responsibility of the winning nominees.
Winners' List: For the list of winning nominees, send a self-addressed, stamped envelope after
Friday, May 15, 2020to Winners' List/KCTV5 Read to Achieve, at KCTV’s address above.