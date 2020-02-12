KCTV5 4K TV Sweepstakes
OFFICIAL RULES
NO PURCHASE NECESSARY TO ENTER OR WIN. A PURCHASE WILL NOT INCREASE YOUR CHANCES OF WINNING.
The KCTV5 4K TV Sweepstakes is a weekday sweepstakes that begins Thursday, February 13, 2020 at approximately 10:00 p.m. Central Time (“CT”), and ends Wednesday, February 26, 2020 (“Sweepstakes Period”). Entries must be received by 11:59 p.m. CT each weeknight during the Sweepstakes Period to be eligible for that night’s drawing. Entries become the property of Sponsor and will not be acknowledged or returned. Station’s clock will be the official clock for the sweepstakes.
SPONSOR: KCTV5/Meredith Corporation, 4500 Shawnee Mission Parkway, Fairway, KS 66205
ENTRY: Watch KCTV 5 News at 10 pm weeknights between 10:00 p.m. and 10:30 p.m. C.T. during the Sweepstakes Period over the air or on traditional cable, satellite feed and streaming services (excluding kctv5.com or the KCTV5 app). The “4K Word of the Night” will be announced. Once you have the 4K Word of the Night, there are two (2) ways to enter:
1) Open the KCTV5 News App on your web-enabled mobile device, select the 4K TV Sweepstakes tab, and complete the entry form, including correct 4K Word of the Night, to register and receive one (1) entry. If you do not already have the KCTV News App, download it by searching ‘KCTV’ in the Apple Store or Google Play store.
2) Go to https://www.kctv5.com/site/station_info/contests/, select the 4K TV Sweepstakes and complete the entry form, including correct 4K Word of the Night, to register and receive one (1) entry.
There is no cost to register or enter via either method. Each weekday code word expires at 11:59 p.m. CT on the day it airs. Entries attempted using an incorrect or expired code word will not be accepted.
BONUS ENTRIES: After entering the sweepstakes, entrant will see a bonus entry screen with instructions for referring individuals (“Referred Individual.”) You may gain additional entries by referring individuals who enter using your uniquely provided entry URL. Each time a Referred Individual submits an entry into the sweepstakes, subject to restrictions and any limitations of total number of entries described hereunder, you will receive two (2) Bonus Referred Entries into the sweepstakes. A Bonus Referred Entry represents an additional entry into the sweepstakes (although additional entries other than a Bonus Referred Entry are not permitted other than as stated herein). All Referred Individuals who complete and submit an entry will be entered into the sweepstakes and treated as a regular entrant. Referred Individuals must abide by the Official Rules herein, including, but not limited to, eligibility restrictions. REFERRAL OF INDIVIDUALS IS NOT A REQUIREMENT OR CONSIDERATION TO ENTER THE SWEEPSTAKES. There is no limit to the number of Referred Entries you may receive.
Entries and referred entries generated by script, macro or other automated means or practices or by means which subvert the entry process will be void.
LIMIT: One (1) entry per person with a valid email address per weekday during the Sweepstakes Period, regardless of entry method. No group entries. Non-winning entries will be carried forward to subsequent drawings.
Any attempt to obtain more than the stated number of entries by using multiple/different email addresses, identities, registrations, logins, or any other methods may result in disqualification by Sponsor, in its sole discretion.
ELIGIBILITY: Legal residents of MO and KS in the Kansas City DMA (Holt, Nodaway, Worth, Gentry, Harrison, Mercer, Daviess, Grundy, Linn, Livingston, Caldwell, Clinton, Atchison, Platte, Clay, Ray, Carroll, Leavenworth, Wyandotte, Jackson, Lafayette, Saline, Douglas, Johnson, Franklin, Miami, Anderson, Linn, Cass, Bates, Johnson, Henry, Pettis Counties) who are 18 years of age or older at time of entry are eligible to enter, except employees of Sponsor, and any other organizations affiliated with the sponsorship, fulfillment, administration, prize support, advertisement or promotion of the Sweepstakes and/or their respective agents, affiliates, subsidiaries and members of their immediate families or household members. “Immediate family members” shall mean parents, step-parents, children, step-children, siblings, step-siblings, or spouses. “Household members” shall mean people who share the same residence at least three months a year. Winners of a prize from KCTV within the past thirty (30) days from the beginning date of this sweepstakes are not eligible.
WINNER SELECTION AND PRIZING: At approximately 10:00 am CT each weekday from Friday, February 14, 2020 – Thursday, February 27, 2020, Sponsor will conduct a random drawing from among all eligible entries received to date. One (1) winner each weekday (ten [10] winners total) will each receive one (1) Samsung 65” LED 4K UHD TV (Model# NU6900). Approximate retail value: $478.00.
Winner(s) will be notified via email and/or phone at approximately 5:30 p.m. CT on the weekday of selection. Winner(s) are responsible for picking up prize at KCTV’s address (4500 Shawnee Mission Parkway, Fairway, KS 66205) within five (5) business days of notification, during business hours. One (1) prize per household.
Prize(s) may not be assigned, transferred, changed or redeemed for cash, except at Sponsor’s sole discretion. Sponsor reserves the right to substitute a prize of equal or greater value if prize cannot be awarded as described. Prize is awarded “as is” with no warranty or guarantee express or implied by Sponsor. Sponsor disclaims all and any liability for the actual provision, quality or nature of any third-party product or services accepted by the winner(s). The awarding of any prize is contingent upon full compliance with these Official Rules. Entrants agree to be bound by Official Rules and agree that if winner fails to provide proof of identity, refuses to provide required documentation, is found to have violated the Official Rules or otherwise does not meet eligibility criteria, prize will be forfeited. Entrants understand that Sponsor is not liable for injuries, losses or damages of any kind arising from participation in this promotion and acceptance, possession and use of prize. Sponsor is not responsible for any typographical or other error in the printing of the offer, administration of the sweepstakes or in the announcement of the prize. Decisions of Sponsor are final and binding in all respects.
ODDS of winning depend on the number of eligible entries received.
PRIVACY: By entering this sweepstakes, you are opting-in to receive promotional materials from KCTV and/or its affiliates, advertisers, or other business partners. If you "opt in" to receiving such promotional materials, KCTV reserves the right to release any personally identifiable registration information regarding you to third parties who provide goods or services that KCTV believes may be of interest to you. If you decide that you would like to discontinue receiving promotional information from such third parties, please contact those third parties directly. For more information about how KCTV uses the information you provide, see KCTV’s privacy policy at https://www.kctv5.com/site/privacy.html IF YOU DO NOT WISH TO SHARE YOUR INFORMATION, PLEASE DO NOT ENTER THIS SWEEPSTAKES.
OTHER: Sponsor assumes no responsibility for entries it is unable to process due to network, hardware or other technical failures; or any other reason, or incomplete, damaged, misdirected, or lost entries. Sponsor reserves the right, in its sole discretion to disqualify any person tampering with the entry process, the operation of the web site or otherwise in violation of these Official Rules. Sponsor further reserves the right, in its sole discretion, to cancel, terminate or modify this promotion if not capable of completion as planned, including infection by computer virus, technical corruption, non-authorized human intervention or any other causes beyond the control of the Sponsor which corrupt or affect the administration, security, fairness, or integrity of the sweepstakes. In the event of cancellation, Sponsor reserves the right to award the prize(s) to an eligible, non-suspect, entry received prior to date of cancellation. The use of automated entry systems or any other conduct that impedes the integrity of the sweepstakes is prohibited. In the event of a dispute regarding on-line entry, entry will be deemed made by the holder of an established e-mail account associated with the entry.
GENERAL: Except where prohibited by law: (i) entry constitutes permission for Sponsor to use winner’s entry, name, hometown, likeness, photograph, voice and statements regarding this sweepstakes in all media now known or hereafter discovered, for any purpose, including without limitation, in connection with, and to promote, market or advertise, the sweepstakes, in whole or in part, without review, approval, credit or attribution, notification or payment from or to entrant or any person or entity, worldwide, in perpetuity, or on a winner’s list, if applicable; (ii) potential winner(s) will be required to complete and return an Affidavit of Eligibility and Release of Liability/Publicity to KCTV within five (5) business days of notification. If a potential winner cannot be contacted, fails to claim prize, or fails to respond to the winner notification, the potential winner is disqualified, the prize is forfeited. If prize is forfeited, an alternate winner may be randomly selected from among all remaining eligible entries. By participating and winning a prize, winners release Sponsor, its parents, affiliates, subsidiaries and agents, and their respective officers, directors, employees and agents from any and all liability with respect to the prize won and participation in the sweepstakes. Subject to all U.S. federal, MO state and local laws and regulations. Void where prohibited. Applicable taxes are the sole responsibility of the winner and winner will receive an IRS 1099-MISC tax form in the amount of the prize retail value as stated herein. For the winners’ list, send a self-addressed, stamped envelope after Friday, March 13, 2020 to Winners’ List/ 4K TV Sweepstakes at KCTV’s address above.
The Sponsor’s website Terms of Service applies to all entries.
This promotion is powered by Aptivada, a Facebook Vendor. Aptivada does not sponsor, administer or endorse this promotion. Participants must read and agree to the Terms & Conditions of Use and Privacy Policy of Aptivada before entering or participating in this promotion.
