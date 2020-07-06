1-800-GOT-JUNK? Sweepstakes
OFFICIAL RULES
NO PURCHASE NECESSARY TO ENTER OR WIN. A PURCHASE WILL NOT INCREASE YOUR CHANCES OF WINNING.
The 1-800-GOT-JUNK? Sweepstakes begins at 9:00 a.m. Central Time (“C.T”) on Monday, July 6, 2020 and ends Friday, July 17, 2020. Entries must be received by 11:59 p.m. C.T. on Friday, July 17, 2020 to be eligible. Entries become the property of Sponsor and will not be acknowledged or returned. Station’s clock is the official clock for the sweepstakes.
Sponsor(s): KCTV/Meredith Corporation, 4500 Shawnee Mission Parkway, Fairway, KS 66205; 1-800-GOT-JUNK?, 9851 Widmer Road, Lenexa, KS 66215.
ENTRY: To enter, go to http://www.kctv5.com/contestsand click on the 1-800-GOT JUNK? Sweepstakes link. Complete and submit the online entry form (including at least one photo of junk/debris/trash/refuse which entrant would like removed from their home) to register and receive one (1) entry. The number of submitted photos will not affect the entrant’s odds of winning. Entrants may only submit entries on their own behalf; entries submitted on behalf of a family member, neighbor, or friend will not be accepted. Entries that are incomplete or do not contain a photo meeting the above requirements will not be eligible to win.
Sponsors reserve the right, in their sole discretion, to reject, disqualify, modify, edit, and revise any photos that Sponsors deem obscene, defamatory, profane, offensive, lewd, pornographic, false, misleading, deceptive, or otherwise inconsistent with their editorial standards, audience expectations, or reputational interests or that Sponsors believe may violate any applicable law or regulation or the rights of any third party. Sponsors reserve the right, in their sole discretion, to verify any element of any entry or related materials, request additional information and to disqualify any entrant whose participation may subject the Contest, Sponsors, or Sponsors' advertisers, clients, or customers to controversy, negative publicity, scorn, or ridicule.
LIMIT: One (1) entry per person with a valid email address. No group entries. Any attempt to obtain more than the stated number of entries by using multiple/different email addresses, identities, registrations, logins, or any other methods may result in disqualification by Sponsor, in its sole discretion.
Entries generated by script, macro or other automated means or practices or by means which subvert the entry process will be void.
ELIGIBILITY: Open to legal residents of KS and MO in the Kansas City DMA residing in the counties of: Bates, Buchanan, Caldwell, Cass, Clay, Clinton, Henry, Jackson, Johnson, Lafayette, Pettis, Platte, and Ray counties in Missouri, and Atchison, Douglas, Franklin, Jefferson, Johnson, Leavenworth, Miami, and Wyandotte counties in Kansas, who are 18 years of age or older at time of entry. Employees of Sponsor, and any other organizations affiliated with the sponsorship, fulfillment, administration, prize support, advertisement or promotion of the Sweepstakes and/or their respective agents, affiliates, subsidiaries and members of their immediate families or household members are not eligible to enter or win. “Immediate family members” shall mean parents, stepparents, children, stepchildren, siblings, stepsiblings, or spouses. “Household members” shall mean people who share the same residence at least three months a year. Winners of a prize from Sponsor within the past thirty (30) days from the beginning date of this sweepstakes are not eligible.
WINNER SELECTION AND PRIZING: On or about Monday, July 20, 2020 at approximately 10:00 a.m. C.T., Sponsor will conduct a random drawing from among all eligible entries received. One (1) winner will receive a voucher redeemable for one (1) truckload of junk removal (as determined by 1-800-GOT-JUNK?, no more than 5,000 pounds; must fit in a 6’ x 12’ truck bed; must not include tires and/or paint). Winner must schedule pickup with 1-800-GOT-JUNK? per instructions on voucher by September 30, 2020. Approximate retail value of prize: $400.00.
One (1) prize per household. Winner will be notified by e-mail and/or phone on or about Monday, July 20, 2020 at approximately 10:15 a.m. C.T. Winner will receive required paperwork by email, and is responsible for completing and emailing required paperwork to KCTV5 by 5:00 p.m. C.T. on Friday, July 24, 2020. Prize can only be awarded via email after the required paperwork has been received by KCTV. If Winner is unable to complete and return paperwork via email, Winner is responsible for scheduling an in-person pickup time with KCTV via email, and must complete winner paperwork and pick up prize at the KCTV studios (4500 Shawnee Mission Parkway, Fairway, KS 66205) during business hours by 5:00 p.m. C.T. on Friday, July 24, 2020. If winner does not claim their prize by 5:00 p.m. C.T. on Friday, July 24, 2020, the prize will be forfeited and an alternate winner will be randomly selected from among all remaining eligible entries.
Prize may not be assigned, transferred, changed or redeemed for cash, except at Sponsor’s sole discretion. Sponsor reserves the right to substitute a prize of equal or greater value if prize cannot be awarded as described. Prize is awarded “as is” with no warranty or guarantee express or implied by Sponsor. Sponsor disclaims all and any liability for the actual provision, quality or nature of any third-party product or services accepted by the winner(s). The awarding of any prize is contingent upon full compliance with these Official Rules. Entrants agree to be bound by Official Rules and agree that if winner fails to provide proof of identity, refuses to provide required documentation, is found to have violated the Official Rules or otherwise does not meet eligibility criteria, prize will be forfeited and awarded to an alternate winner in a random drawing from among all remaining eligible entries. Entrants understand that Sponsor is not liable for injuries, losses or damages of any kind arising from participation in this promotion and acceptance, possession and use of prize. Sponsor is not responsible for any typographical or other error in the printing of the offer, administration of the sweepstakes or in the announcement of the prize. Decisions of Sponsor are final and binding in all respects.
ODDS of winning depend on the number of eligible entries received.
OTHER: Sponsor assumes no responsibility for entries it is unable to process due to network, hardware or other technical failures; or any other reason, or incomplete, damaged, misdirected, or lost entries. Sponsor reserves the right, in its sole discretion to disqualify any person tampering with the entry process, the operation of the website or otherwise in violation of these Official Rules. Sponsor further reserves the right, in its sole discretion, to cancel, terminate or modify this promotion if not capable of completion as planned, including infection by computer virus, technical corruption, non-authorized human intervention or any other causes beyond the control of the Sponsor which corrupt or affect the administration, security, fairness, or integrity of the sweepstakes. In the event of cancellation, Sponsor reserves the right to award the prize(s) to an eligible, non-suspect, entry received prior to date of cancellation. The use of automated entry systems or any other conduct that impedes the integrity of the sweepstakes is prohibited. In the event of a dispute regarding online entry, entry will be deemed made by the holder of an established e-mail account associated with the entry.
PRIVACY: By entering this sweepstakes, you are opting-in to receive promotional materials from Sponsor(s) and/or their affiliates, advertisers, or other business partners. If you "opt in" to receiving such promotional materials, Sponsor(s) reserve the right to release any personally identifiable registration information regarding you to third parties who provide goods or services that Sponsor(s) believe may be of interest to you. If you decide that you would like to discontinue receiving promotional information from such third parties, please contact those third parties directly. For more information about how KCTV uses the information you provide, see their privacy policy at https://www.kctv5.com/site/privacy.html. For more information about how 1-800-GOT-JUNK? uses the information you provide, see their privacy policy at https://www.1800gotjunk.com/us_en/privacy-legal. IF YOU DO NOT WISH TO SHARE YOUR INFORMATION, PLEASE DO NOT ENTER THIS SWEEPSTAKES.
GENERAL: Except where prohibited by law: (i) entry constitutes permission for Sponsor to use winner’s entry, name, hometown, likeness, photograph, voice and statements regarding this sweepstakes in all media now known or hereafter discovered, for any purpose, including without limitation, in connection with, and to promote, market or advertise, the sweepstakes, in whole or in part, without review, approval, credit or attribution, notification or payment from or to entrant or any person or entity, worldwide, in perpetuity, or on a winner’s list, if applicable; (ii) potential winner(s) may be required to complete and return an Affidavit of Eligibility and Release of Liability/Publicity within ten (10) days of notification. If a potential winner cannot be contacted, fails to claim prize or fails to respond to the winner notification, the potential winner is disqualified, and the prize is forfeited. If forfeited, an alternate winner may be selected from among the remaining eligible entries by random drawing. By participating and winning a prize, winner releases Sponsor, its parents, affiliates, subsidiaries and agents, and their respective officers, directors, employees and agents from any and all liability with respect to the prize won and participation in the sweepstakes. Subject to all U.S. federal, state and local laws and regulations. Void where prohibited. Applicable taxes are the sole responsibility of the winner. Winner will receive an IRS 1099-MISC tax form in the amount of the prize retail value as stated herein. For the winner’s list, send a self-addressed, stamped envelope after August 1, 2020 to “Winner’s List/1-800-GOT-JUNK?” at KCTV’s address above.
The Sponsor’s website Terms of Service applies to all entries:
You may submit any text, images, data, or other materials (“Content”) to the website. In so doing, you acknowledge and agree that you grant to Sponsor a royalty-free, perpetual, irrevocable, non-exclusive, worldwide right and license to:
Link to, use, reproduce, transmit, modify, adapt, publish, display, perform, distribute, and translate such Content without notice, attribution or payment to you. Sublicense such Content (in whole or in part) and/or to incorporate it in other works in any form, media or technology now known or hereafter developed for the full term of any copyright that may exist in such material without notice, attribution or payment to you. Further, by submitting Content to the website, you acknowledge that you have the authority to grant such rights to Sponsor and use of the Content by the Sponsor will not violate the rights of any third party. You further acknowledge that the burden of determining whether any Content posted or transmitted to the website by you is protected by copyright or will otherwise violate the rights of any third party rests solely with you. Sponsor and its subsidiaries, licensees and third party content providers and licensors have the right to assert and enforce these provisions relating to the submission of Content directly or on its own behalf.
