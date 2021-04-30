Click here for updates on this story
ALTON, Illinois (KMOV) -- Officers with the Alton Police Department pitched in to buy a new bicycle for a boy who had his stolen while running an errand for his mom.
Keyondre Latham’s bicycle was stolen while he was in Dollar General running the errand. The boy frequently helps his family by using his bike to run to the store.
After taking the theft report, Officer Parker told the other officers about the crime. The entire shift then pitched in and bought Latham a new bike, complete with a light and locks so he can continue helping his family.
