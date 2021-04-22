Click here for updates on this story
HAZELWOOD, Missouri (KMOV) -- A Hazelwood officer killed a dog who attacked him Wednesday night, according to the police department.
Hazelwood police said officers were called to the 1400 block of Annilo for a report of a barking dog. While an officer was contacting the dog’s owner, the dog reportedly overpowered the owner and lunged at the officer.
The dog bit the officer, causing several puncture wounds on the officer’s arm, according to police. The officer then shot the dog. The officer was taken to the hospital for treatment.
