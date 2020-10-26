KANSAS CITY, MO -- Monday’s October snow caught many metro drivers off guard. First responders spent the first snowfall of the year answering hundreds of calls for help for crashes and slide offs.
As police and firefighters responded to crash calls Monday, they often warned other crews about deteriorating conditions. Several emergency responders asked dispatchers to call MoDOT crews to treat slick spots where vehicles collided.
Metro roadways were a mess before the sun set Monday night. The Kansas City Missouri Police Department responded to 100 injury crashes and 46 non injury crashes from 2:00AM to 2:00PM.
An injury wreck on I-70 near Sterling Avenue briefly brought all lanes of traffic on the highway to a slow crawl just after 6:00PM.
According to Missouri State Highway Patrol Troop A, troopers answered calls for 44 stranded motorists, responded to 76 non-injury crashes and seven injury crashes from midnight through 9:00PM.
Even though October is early for snow, first responders hope Monday’s issues on the roadways will remind drivers to drive for current conditions while anticipating trouble spots on elevated surfaces including bridges and overpasses.
