(KCTV) -- Former President Barack Obama is continuing his annual tradition of sharing his year end lists of favorite books and music.
In a tweet Obama highlighted 30 of his favorite songs in 2020. They include the "Savage" remix by Megan Thee Stallion featuring Beyonce, "La Dificil" by Bad Bunny and "Ghosts" by Bruce Springsteen.
He also highlighted 17 of his favorite books, they include Isabel Wilkerson's "Caste" and Brit Bennett's "The Vanishing Half" just to name a couple.
Noticeably absent from the list was Obama's own memoir, 'A Promised Land,' which was released last month.
