KANSAS CITY, MO (KCTV) -- The Kansas City Health Department has reported nearly 150 cases of COVID-19 at a Northland nursing home, including several deaths.
Health department spokeswoman Michelle Pekarsy said the outbreak at the 156-bed facility began on about September 15 and multiplied to that count.
Garden Valley Healthcare Center located at 8575 N. Granby Ave. is owned by a company called CommuniCare.
Their spokesman noted that the numbers reported are cumulative. He said approximately 3/4 of the residents and approximately 1/2 of the staff have recovered and since tested negative.
“The comforting news for the community is that the vast majority of the cases that were positive among the residents, 71 of them, have recovered,” said CommuniCare spokesman Fred Stratmann.
He said 1/3 of the Garden Valley residents who tested positive were asymptomatic. Those residents, he said, are placed in an observation unit.
Those with symptoms are placed in an isolation unit, but he said they’ve been doing their best to not make it feel like isolation.
“We are trying to do socially distanced activities,” said Stratmann. “We’re trying to keep them engaged and fill that void because we haven’t had visitations since March 10th in our facility. We’re doing everything we can to make their experience as normal as possible despite the fact that they have COVID.”
Between September 15th and now, he said, they’ve had 99 residents and 44 staff members test positive. Sadly, he indicated four of those residents have died.
The health department had reported Tuesday night that there were 98 residents who tested positive and three who had died.
As of Wednesday, Stratmann said, 24 residents are in the isolation unit and 25 staff members are still positive and quarantined at home.
He said the nursing home is at full staff despite the absences thanks to emergency healthcare staffing agencies they’ve called on.
Stratmann said staff are treating the people in isolation to keep their symptoms in check. Physical therapists work to keep them in a prone position to prevent fluid build-up in their lungs. If clinically appropriate, they also get anti-coagulants to prevent blood clots and stroke, the risk of which can increase after contracting COVID-19.
As for why this outbreak happened now, Stratmann said infection control measures have been in place since March, with weekly testing for residents starting in June, when the state mandated it.
When asked why this outbreak happened in September, months after the pandemic began, he contended that when infections rise in the general community, nursing homes are not immune to the same spike.
“You can be doing everything right and still get COVID. One of the things we can’t control is the fact that our staff go home, they see their families, they shop. They live as much of a life as they can outside of the nursing home,” Stratmann said.
Pekarsy said the state and the Kansas City, Missouri Health Department are continuing to monitor the outbreak, requiring regular testing and improved infection control measures.
