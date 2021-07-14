(CNN) -- El martes se anunciaron las nominaciones para la edición 73 de los premios Emmy.
Los actores padre e hija Ron Cephas Jones de "This Is Us" y Jasmine Cephas Jones de "Blindspotting" revelaron los nominados. "The Mandalorian" y "The Crown" obtuvieron la mayor cantidad de nominaciones por programa con 24 cada uno, seguidos de "WandaVision" con 23.
"WandaVision" estuvo entre los programas nominados a múltiples premios Emmy.
Los programas calificados deben haberse emitido el último año entre el 1 de junio de 2020 y el 31 de mayo de 2021.
Cedric the Entertainer será el anfitrión y la ceremonia oficial tendrá lugar en el Microsoft Theatre de Los Ángeles el 19 de septiembre. Habrá una audiencia limitada compuesta por los nominados y sus invitados.
La ceremonia se transmitirá por CBS y estará disponible para transmitir en vivo y bajo demanda en Paramount +.
A continuación una lista de nominados en las principales categorías:
Mejor actor principal en una miniserie o película para televisión
Paul Bettany, "WandaVision" Hugh Grant, "The Undoing" Ewan McGregor, "Halston" Lin-Manuel Miranda, "Hamilton" Leslie Odom Jr., "Hamilton"
Mejor actriz principal en una miniserie o película para televisión
Michaela Coel, "I May Destroy You" Cynthia Erivo, "Genius: Aretha" Elizabeth Olsen, "WandaVision" Anya Taylor-Joy, "The Queen's Gambit" Kate Winslet, "Mare of Easttown"
Mejor actor principal en una serie de comedia
Anthony Anderson, "Black-ish" William H. Macy, "Shameless" Michael Douglas, "The Kominsky Method" Jason Sudeikis, "Ted Lasso" Kenan Thompson, "Kenan"
Mejor actriz principal en una serie de comedia
Jean Smart, "Hacks" Kaley Cuoco, "The Flight Attendant" Tracee Ellis Ross, "Black-ish" Aidy Bryant, "Shrill" Allison Janney, "Mom"
Mejor actor principal en una serie dramática
Sterling K. Brown, "This Is Us" Jonathan Majors, "Lovecraft Country" Josh O'Connor, "The Crown" Regé-Jean Page, "Bridgerton" Billy Porter, "Pose" Matthew Rhys, "Perry Mason"
Mejor actriz principal en una serie dramática
Uzo Aduba, "In Treatment" Olivia Colman, "The Crown" Emma Corrin, "The Crown" Elisabeth Moss, "The Handmaid's Tale" Mj Rodriguez, "Pose" Jurnee Smollett, "Lovecraft Country"
Mejor programa de telerrealidad / competencia
"The Amazing Race" "Nailed It!" "RuPaul's Drag Race" "Top Chef" "The Voice"
Mejor programa de variedades
"Last Week Tonight With John Oliver" "The Late Show With Stephen Colbert" "Conan" "The Daily Show With Trevor Noah" "Jimmy Kimmel Live!"
Mejor miniserie
"WandaVision" "Mare of Easttown" "I May Destroy You" "The Underground Railroad" "The Queen's Gambit"
Mejor serie de comedia
"Black-ish" "Cobra Kai" "Emily in Paris" "Hacks" "The Flight Attendant" "The Kominsky Method" "Pen15" "Ted Lasso"
Mejor serie dramática
"The Boys" "Bridgerton" "The Crown" "The Handmaid's Tale" "Lovecraft Country" "The Mandalorian" "Pose"
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.