(CNN Business) –– Twitter, que ya estaba en la mira de legisladores y reguladores, pareció sufrir una gran interrupción este jueves.
Varios usuarios no pudieron acceder al sitio web de la red social ni a las aplicaciones móviles. Además, el sitio web de seguimiento Downdetector registró más de 57.000 informes a las 6 p.m., hora de Miami.
MIRA: Elecciones 2020: Facebook, Twitter y Google dicen que aprendieron la lección y quieren probarlo
Un portavoz de Twitter dijo que la compañía está al tanto del problema y trabaja para solucionarlo.
«No tenemos evidencia de una violación de seguridad o ‘hackeo’, y actualmente estamos investigando causas internas», dijo el portavos.
Esta es una historia en desarrollo y se actualizará.
