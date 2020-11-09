KANSAS CITY, MO (KCTV) -- Some Kansas City special education students head back to the classroom for in-person learning Monday, though the district is delaying its hybrid-learning plan for others.
Almost 200 students who take special education courses and need additional support in the Kansas City Public Schools will be welcomed back Monday.
Meanwhile, coronavirus positivity rates in the area are trending upward, particularly in the district's attendance boundaries, according to KCPS.
The district's data shows it is not below the 10% positivity rate within its boundaries.
According to KCPS, that is why students will not be returning to in-person learning in a hybrid model for Pre-K through Grade 3, as previously intended.
KCPS says it is committed to looking at the data daily and will communicate any possible return to in-person hybrid learning in two-week increments.
