The NFL is giving Amazon Prime Video exclusive rights to Thursday Night Football — part of its new 11-year deal with various networks.
The new deal includes Amazon, CBS, ESPN/ABC, Fox and NBC, and goes into effect for the 2023 season.
The Amazon partnership underscores the league's dive into streaming.
This story is developing.
