Zarda vs the Patriots
Zarda Bar-B-Q & Catering Co.'s Facebook page

LENEXA, KS (KCTV) -- Entering the ring of smack talking the New England Patriots leading up to Sunday's AFC Championship game is a local barbecue restaurant. 

Zarda Bar-B-Q posted signs outdoors alluding to "Spygate" and "Deflategate," two controversies that have surrounded the Patriots during their dynasty. 

"We deflated our prices for the game," one sign reads. 

"Not even the Patriots can cheat these prices," another reads. 

Check out the post here

KCTV5.com is now with you on the go! Get the latest news updates and video, StormTrack5 weather forecast, weather radar, special investigative reports, sports headlines and much more from KCTV5 News. 

>> Click/tap here to download our free mobile app. <<

Copyright 2019 KCTV (Meredith Corp.) All rights reserved.

Tags

Assignment Editor

Assignment Editor

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.