LENEXA, KS (KCTV) -- Entering the ring of smack talking the New England Patriots leading up to Sunday's AFC Championship game is a local barbecue restaurant.
Zarda Bar-B-Q posted signs outdoors alluding to "Spygate" and "Deflategate," two controversies that have surrounded the Patriots during their dynasty.
"We deflated our prices for the game," one sign reads.
"Not even the Patriots can cheat these prices," another reads.
Check out the post here.
