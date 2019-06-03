FAIRWAY, KS (KCTV) – One of Zarda Bar-B-Q’s founding brothers passed away Sunday.
Mike Zarda passed away June 2, 2019 after a brief illness, according to the Zarda Bar-B-Q Facebook Page.
It is with great sadness that we inform you of the passing of Mike Zarda. Mike passed away peacefully surrounded by family on 6/2/19 after a brief illness. Mike was one of Zarda’s founding brothers & will be missed immensely. Please keep the Zarda family & staff in your thoughts. pic.twitter.com/ApDIyRGInd— Zarda BBQ (@ZardaBBQ) June 3, 2019
The post said that Zarda passed away peacefully and was surrounded by his family.
The family will announce the arrangements once they are known.
This is a developing story. Stay with KCTV5 News for updates.
