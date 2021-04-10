CASS COUNTY, MO (KCTV) -- During day six of the Kylr Yust trial, a timeline of the events from Sept. 8, 2016 to Sept. 11 was presented as evidence.
The events span from when Yust and Jessica Runions were leaving the home to Allyn Alvarado to when Yust was arrested in Benton County.
Full timeline:
- September 8, 2016 - 11:30 p.m.: Verification Jessica Runions and Yust are leaving Allyn Alvarado’s home
- September 9, 2016 -12:39 a.m.: Landline phone call from Yust’s grandfather’s house to Yust cell phone
- September 9, 2016 -12:56 a.m.: Yust’s cell phone calls his grandfather’s landline at his house
- September 9, 2016 - 2:10 a.m.: Yust is texting a Jennifer Harper
- September 9, 2016 - 6:00 a.m.: Yust is at his home he is awakened by his grandfather at 6:00 a.m.
- September 9, 2016 - 6:59 a.m.: Yust is at work
- September 9, 2016 - 9:00 a.m.: Alfred Yust (Yust’s grandfather) reports seeing Jessica Runions’ vehicle outside of his home
- September 9, 2016 - 9:20 a.m.: Yust leaves work. He is picked up by Alfred Yust
- September 9, 2016 - 12:12 p.m-1:21 p.m: Yust is texting Frances Lee
- September 9, 2016 - 2:00 p.m: Alfred Yust leaves the house
- September 9, 2016 - 2:30-2:45 p.m: Alfred Yust returns to his home and Jessica Runions’ vehicle is gone
- September 9, 2016 - 7:00 p.m: Steven Smith says he sees Jessep Carter’s vehicle at Anthony Armstrong’s residents in Kingsville, Mo
- September 9, 2016 - 7:49 p.m-7:55 p.m: Yust texting Frances Lee
- September 9, 2016 - 10:00 p.m: Alfred Yust sees Yust at his home
- September 9, 2016 - 10:10 p.m: Ten minutes later Jessica Runions is reported missing
- September 9, 2016 - 11:00 p.m: Yust, Carter, Taylor arrive at Carter’s uncle Paul Andrulewicz’s house where burn barrels were located
- September 10, 2016 - 1:41 a.m.: Jessica Runions’ vehicle is reported burning
- September 10, 2016 - 1:51 a.m.: KCPD arrives on scene of burning vehicle
- September 10, 2016 - 1:53 a.m.: Jessep Carter’s vehicle arrives at Anthony Armstrong’s house in Kingsville, MO
- September 10, 2016 - 2:20 a.m.: Jessica Runions’ vehicle is towed
- September 10, 2016 – 2:21 a.m.: Fire department leaves the scene
- September 10, 2016 - 3:26 a.m.: Yust, Carter, Taylor are pulled over
- September 11, 2016 – 9:36 a.m.: Kylr Yust was arrested in Benton County
