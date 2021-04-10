CASS COUNTY, MO (KCTV) -- During day six of the double murder trial of Kylr Yust, jurors heard from the mushroom hunter who discovered Kara Kopetsky and Jessica Runions remains in 2017 in the same wooded area in Cass County.

Keith Todd, an avid morel mushroom hunter, discovered their remains on April 3, 2017 after going to a wooded area near a rock quarry to search for mushrooms.

Todd went to scout out an area to search for mushrooms near 233rd Street and Y Highway in Cass County. He said a friend received permission from a nearby farmer to hunt in that spot.

"I was just walking through there, you know, watching the ground was on game trails and such, where it was easier walking, and just looking on both sides of the trail just hoping to spot a mushroom," Todd told the courtroom.

While looking for mushrooms, he noticed something that caught his attention --- a skull.

“I just started walking towards it, and it got pretty rough in there and so I was actually, like, almost down on my hands and knees crawling underneath limbs and stuff," he said. "And when I got like five feet away from it, I could see the hollow eyes of the skull looking back at me.”

Yust Trial, Day 6: Timeline of events provided by state CASS COUNTY, MO (KCTV) -- During day six of the Kylr Yust trial, a timeline of the events fr…

Todd then dialed 911.

Jurors saw photos of the remains and the location where they were discovered, which was described as about 20 yards away from an approximately 80-year-old fence.

Investigators responded and did grid and line searches of the area.

Todd said he did not know Kara Kopetsky or Jessica Runions. He knew of their disappearances.

Todd said he received a reward from the FBI.

Prosecutor: “Were you searching for reward money for what reward money?

Todd: No.

Prosecutor: What were you looking for?

Todd: I was looking for mushrooms.

Prosecutor: What did you find?

Todd: What did I find?

Prosecutor: Correct.

Todd: I found Kara and Jessie.”

Yust’s defense attorneys asked investigators if they ever confronted Jessep Carter about his personal involvement.

They said they did not.

A detective told jurors Carter cooperated from the moment he turned his brother in and throughout the investigation.

Jurors saw photos of both sets of remains and the locations where they were discovered. Dr. Diane Peterson who was the Jackson County medical examiner in 2017 told jurors a vehicle could be used to access an open field area near the wooded area where the two sets of remains were found about 62 feet apart from each other.

The exact cause of Kopetsky and Runions’ deaths is not known due to the condition of their remains.

Charity Davis a Forensic Examiner at the FBI Laboratory compared DNA from a bone found in Cass County, MO to Kara Kopetsky's parents. "Results provided strong evidence the bone originated from Kara Kopetsky,” Davis said.

Dr. John Filippi, a forensic odontologist, said his final determination for the other set of remains for Jessica Runions was "positive dental identification through dental evidence."

Dr. Peterson said strangulation could not be ruled out as the cause of death for Kopetsky or Runions.