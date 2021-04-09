CASS COUNTY, MO (KCTV) -- Jurors will return Saturday morning for day six of the double-murder trial of Kylr Yust, who is charged with first-degree murder accused of killing Kara Kopetsky and Jessica Runions nine years apart.
For the last few days, jurors heard emotional testimony from friends and family members of the young women, an undercover recorded confession, and a jailhouse phone call confession from Yust to his mother.
Yust’s defense attorneys said the confessions were “attention seeking statements.”
On Friday, testimony focused on evidence.
Crystal Taylor was the first witness to take the stand. She told jurors on Sept. 9, 2016 she and her husband, Yust’s half-brother Jessep Carter, picked Yust up from his grandfather’s home. It was the day after Jessica Runions disappeared.
Taylor said Yust was frantically calling demanding to see his brother and asking for a ride.
Taylor says at one point on Sept. 9 she was left alone in Yust’s grandfather’s home to watch television.
She says Yust and Carter left the home for what “felt like an eternity.”
When they left the grandfather’s home, she said Yust came out of the home carrying something.
“He put whatever he had in his hands, he put it in some bushes,” Taylor said.
Investigators collected a sweatshirt and a plastic bag from the neighbor’s bushes. The sweatshirt and photos of the sweatshirt where shown to jurors.
A DNA analyst said she found brown and blackish stains on the shirt and recovered both Jessica Runions DNA and Yust’s DNA from the inside sleeve of the sweatshirt but could not determine when the DNA was deposited.
On Sept. 9, 2016 Taylor, Yust and Carter also drove to Carter’s uncle’s house.
His uncle, Paul Andrulewicz, told jurors Carter asked for a gas can. Then realized they already had one in the car they were driving.
When they left Andrulewicz’ home, he said he noticed his burn barrel was on fire. He says he put out the fire because it was windy.
Investigators served a search warrant at Andrulewicz’s home and collected several pieces of black fabric, part of a buckle inside the burn barrel and an OtterBox cell phone case that was outside of the burn barrel.
Police found Runions’ vehicle around 2 a.m. on Sept. 10, 2016 after a man driving near Blue River Road and Bannister saw it on fire and called police.
Former Kansas City Missouri Police Department master detective Terence Carter described severe fire damage to Runions’ Chevy Equinox.
“I determined it was incendiary in nature,” Terence Carter said. “Gasoline was poured in and around the vehicle.”
Jurors then saw numerous photos of Yust’s injuries following the discovery of Runions’ burned vehicle. Former master detective Terence Carter told jurors Yust’s injuries were consistent with a gasoline flash fire.
Taylor says before they took Yust to a Benton County mobile home to hide. They were pulled over for a traffic violation. She says Yust was nervous during the traffic stop.
“He said somebody might as well just expletive kill me now,” Taylor said. During their drive Taylor said she was scared and skeptical. “Kylr asked us to take the batteries out of our phones,” Taylor said. “He said he already threw his phone out.”
After they dropped Yust off at a mobile home in Benton County, Taylor says Carter called police to report what he knew.
Around 8:30 on Sept. 11, 2016, Kansas City police and the Missouri State Highway Patrol arrested Yust in Benton County for knowingly burning the vehicle.
Years later in 2018, Carter was arrested for setting his uncle’s home on fire. He took his own life in jail.
“We went through a lot. There were a lot of bad things said,” Taylor said. “People assuming things about Jessep.”
Kopetsky was reported missing in 2007. Runions was reported missing in 2016. A mushroom hunter discovered their remains in the same wooded area in Cass County in 2017.
KCTV5 News will continue to bring you updates throughout the trial starting around 8:30 a.m. Saturday morning.
