HARRISONVILLE, MO (KCTV) --- Day five of the double murder trial of Kylr Yust included a long list of witnesses who described evidence collected after Jessica Runions disappeared and her vehicle was set on fire in 2016.
Jurors saw photos of Runions' burned vehicle and photos of injuries Kylr Yust had days after her vehicle was found on fire.
Runions and Kara Kopetsky’s remains were eventually found by a mushroom hunter in 2017 after their disappearances.
They also heard from a woman who was married to Yust’s half brother, Jessep Carter, who was with Yust the day after Runions’ disappearance.
“Kylr asked us to take the batteries out of our phones," said Crystal Taylor. "He said he already threw his phone out.”
She says she also saw Yust bring something out of his grandfather’s house and hide it near a neighbor’s bushes.
A former Kansas City police officer showed jurors a sweatshirt that was collected from the neighbor’s bushes.
A DNA analyst said she found both Jessica Runions DNA and Yust’s DNA from the inside cuffs of a sleeve of the sweatshirt but could not determine when the DNA was deposited.
“I determined it was incendiary in nature," said Terence Carter, former master detective with the Kansas City Police Department. "Gasoline was poured in and around the vehicle.”
Jurors then saw photos of Yust’s injuries that were taken after he was arrested in a mobile home in Benton County.
Carter had dropped Yust off to hide and then called police to report what he knew. A former Benton County deputy asked Yust how he got his injuries during his arrest.
A witness told jurors Yust’s injuries were consisted with a gasoline flash fire.
Yust’s defense attorneys previously said Yust was burned while using a burn barrel that had aerosol cans inside of it.
The witness said they could not determine if a gasoline fire or burn barrel fire caused the injuries.
