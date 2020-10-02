KANSAS CITY, MO (KCTV) -- One of the most talked about things in football right now is Andy Reid's face shield.

So we reached out to the company that makes the Instashield, a clear plastic shield that you can slide right onto your hat.

The company is based in Chicago, but makes their face shields in St. Louis. They have sold more than 900,000 shields at a price of $2.99 each.

We all know the enduring image of Chiefs head coach Andy Reid stalking the sidelines in Week 1 with his face shield fogged up. Instashield says their product is very similar to Reid's face shield, but claims theirs comes with anti-fogging technology.

It wraps around, but the sides are cut so that the wearer's eyes are still protected while getting some ventilation.

After the inventors saw Reid wearing his face shield in the season opener, they sent their prototypes to the rest of the NFL coaching staffs. The company says it's in talks with the Packers and 49ers. 

The league has fined a handful of coaches $100,000 each for not wearing face coverings properly. The NFL has fined teams a total of more than $1.7 million for such violations. 

The creators said they have a goal of donating a million shields to essential workers and the elderly.

