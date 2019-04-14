KANSAS CITY, MO (KCTV) – A sweet boy named Carter has been fighting leukemia.
But Sunday, he and his family were treated to a baseball game courtesy of the Kansas City Royals and the Youth Cancer Baseball Tour Group.
“He loved the park and the outfield, and he’s been running around and ate a hot dog,” Riley Stegman, Carter’s father, said.
Carter’s family and two others were chosen by the Youth Cancer Baseball Tour Group to kick off this year’s cross-country trek to get kids battling cancer and their families to 30 different ballparks.
“It’s quite overwhelming for me to see how they interact as a family and just watching them enjoy the game and get to see families meet new families and develop relationships,” Greg Durfee, with the Youth Cancer Baseball Tour, said.
The Tyler Robinson foundation finds the families and hooks them up with the tour.
That foundation was started by the group Imagine Dragons after they lost Tyler, a fan and friend to cancer.
The band reached out to Tyler’s family and together they’ve made it their mission to help other families whose children are undergoing treatment for pediatric cancers.
It is a gesture these families won’t soon forget, an opportunity to relax on a beautiful day to watch a battle on a baseball field before returning to battle, an illness no child should ever have to endure.
“We’re going to take it a month at a time, a week at a time, a year at a time and fight, fight like we can,” Stegman said.
Doctors said while Carter is not in remission just yet, there are no signs of active disease in him right now.
