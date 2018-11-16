FAIRWAY, KS (KCTV/CBS) -- The decision making on Thanksgiving turkey used to come down to fresh, or frozen?
Not anymore.
"I think it's great. I think it's good to be educated on where your food comes from .. the easier they can make it the better," said Logan Asche of St. Louis Park, MN.
Now, you can know everything about your bird thanks to a new interactive website. All you do is plug in your "Meet Your Farmer" code and then you can find out information about where your turkey is from, details on the family who raised it and even their favorite family traditions.
It's a new interactive activity for Jennie O, the nation's second largest turkey producer, and HoneySuckle White Turkeys.
"It's kind of cool farm to table is huge ... especially with the salmonella outbreak it's probably a smart idea to do it," Sarah Vergin said.
The current salmonella outbreak has been linked to raw turkeys.
While a producer hasn't been identified, several shoppers said its a reminder to know more about where food comes from.
For some, they don't need to know. And don't worry, the turkey tracker won't tell you a name of the bird.
If you do buy a Jennie O turkey, make sure to look on the back of the tag and find the five-digit code that will start with a '9.' That's what you plug in online.
So, if your kids can't wait until Christmas to do the Santa tracker, maybe they have a new Thanksgiving activity this year.
