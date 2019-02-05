Your Morning Brief

Before you head out the door this morning, here is your daily look at late-breaking news, upcoming events and the stories that will be talked about today.

 (KCTV5)

Here are the top headlines in Kansas City for Tuesday, Feb. 5, 2019:  

Five Things You Need to Know

KANSAS CITY, MO (KCTV) -- Kansas City police are investigating after a man was found shot in and killed outside a downtown gas station. (more)

KANSAS CITY, MO (KCTV) -- People will head to the polls April 2, 2019 to decide whether to create a new sales tax that would go towards improving Pre-K. (more)

WASHINGTON (AP) -- The White House says President Donald Trump will call for optimism and unity in his State of the Union address, using the moment to attempt a reset after two years of bitter partisanship and deeply personal attacks. (more)

MANHATTAN, KS (KCTV) -- While K-State has rattled off six straight Big 12 wins, Kansas is 26-4 inside Bramlage, with 8-straight wins over the Wildcats. (more)

KANSAS CITY, MO (KCTV) -- A long-shot idea from a Kansas City councilman to give up a home Chiefs game to St. Louis is once again, making waves. (more)

Daily Forecast

Today’s Trending Story

FAIRWAY, KS (KCTV) -- Some people may have hobbies like book clubs or bowling, but a secret network in Kansas City has much more intimate pursuits. Swing into the world that is strictly adults only. (more)

Kansas City Sports

Basketball:

13. Kansas Jayhawks v. Kansas State Wildcats/ Manhattan, KS/ 8 p.m.

Missouri Tigers v. 1. Tennessee Volunteers/ Knoxville, TN/ 8 p.m.

Hockey:

Kansas City Mavericks v. Tulsa Oilers/ Independence, MO/ 7:05 p.m.

KCTV5.com is now with you on the go! Get the latest news updates and video, StormTrack5 weather forecast, weather radar, special investigative reports, sports headlines and much more from KCTV5 News. 

>> Click/tap here to download our free mobile app. <<

Copyright 2019 KCTV (Meredith Corp.) All rights reserved. 

Copyright 2019 The Associated Press.

Tags

Digital Producer

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.