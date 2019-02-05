Here are the top headlines in Kansas City for Tuesday, Feb. 5, 2019:
KANSAS CITY, MO (KCTV) -- Kansas City police are investigating after a man was found shot in and killed outside a downtown gas station. (more)
KANSAS CITY, MO (KCTV) -- People will head to the polls April 2, 2019 to decide whether to create a new sales tax that would go towards improving Pre-K. (more)
WASHINGTON (AP) -- The White House says President Donald Trump will call for optimism and unity in his State of the Union address, using the moment to attempt a reset after two years of bitter partisanship and deeply personal attacks. (more)
MANHATTAN, KS (KCTV) -- While K-State has rattled off six straight Big 12 wins, Kansas is 26-4 inside Bramlage, with 8-straight wins over the Wildcats. (more)
KANSAS CITY, MO (KCTV) -- A long-shot idea from a Kansas City councilman to give up a home Chiefs game to St. Louis is once again, making waves. (more)
FAIRWAY, KS (KCTV) -- Some people may have hobbies like book clubs or bowling, but a secret network in Kansas City has much more intimate pursuits. Swing into the world that is strictly adults only. (more)
13. Kansas Jayhawks v. Kansas State Wildcats/ Manhattan, KS/ 8 p.m.
Missouri Tigers v. 1. Tennessee Volunteers/ Knoxville, TN/ 8 p.m.
Kansas City Mavericks v. Tulsa Oilers/ Independence, MO/ 7:05 p.m.
