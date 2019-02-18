Here are the top headlines in Kansas City for Monday, Feb. 18, 2019:
Five Things You Need to Know
FAIRWAY, KS (KCTV) -- Kansas City has seen a violent weekend with six shooting incidents and a total of eight people shot since 9 p.m. Saturday. Three of those shooting victims died. (more)
KANSAS CITY, MO (KCTV) -- A new study is now saying student loans are causing depression for young adults. The study done by First Republic Bank said that 74% of the two-thousand people they surveyed agreed. (more)
TOPEKA, KS (KCTV) -- Backlash continued over the weekend as two controversial bills were introduced in the Kansas Statehouse, proposing a ban on same-sex marriage. (more)
LENEXA, KS (KCTV)-- A local group just returned from a long trip where they rescued a half dozen Greyhounds. The pups arrived in the metro on Sunday all the way from China. (more)
WEST PALM BEACH, FL (AP) -- Major League Baseball is unilaterally starting the use of pitch clocks for spring training games, while brushing off complaints from players about the slow free agent market. (more)
Daily Forecast
Today’s Trending Story
MIAMI, FL (Meredith) -- Haley Moss, who was diagnosed with autism at the age of 3, is the first openly autistic person to be admitted to the Florida Bar. (more)
Kansas City Sports
Men’s Basketball:
#18 Kansas State Wildcats v. West Virginia Mountaineers/ Morgantown, WV/ 8 p.m.
College Baseball:
Kansas State Wildcats v. CSUN Matadors/ Northridge, CA/ 4 p.m.
Kansas Jayhawks v. USC Upstate Spartans/ Spartanburg, SC/ 11 a.m.
