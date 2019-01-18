Here are the top headlines in Kansas City for Friday, Jan. 18, 2019:
KANSAS CITY, MO (AP) -- It will be dark and cold, perhaps absurdly cold, Sunday night in Kansas City. Arrowhead Stadium will be lit up, though, and the winner of the Patriots-Chiefs game will head to Atlanta for the Super Bowl. (more)
FAIRWAY, KS (KCTV) – A winter mix is moving in to the Kansas City area. Travel will be slick and snow packed by Saturday morning. (more)
KANSAS CITY, KS (KCTV) – A Kansas City, KS. police officer was bitten by a suspect while he was taken in custody on Thursday. (more)
COLUMBIA, MO (AP) — Missouri has hired former Texas Tech defensive coordinator David Gibbs as an assistant coach. (more)
KANSAS CITY, MO (KCTV) – Tyreek Hill is known as ‘the Cheetah’ for a reason. How does his NFL elite speed compare to an average runner? To that matter, college track athletes as well? (more)
