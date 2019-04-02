Here are the top headlines in Kansas City for Tuesday, April 2, 2019:
Five Things You Need to Know
KANSAS CITY, MO (KCTV) -- People will head to the polls to cast their vote on a slate of candidates in the mayoral primary. (more)
KANSAS CITY, MO (KCTV) -- Voters will head to the polls to decide whether to create a new sales tax that will fund pre-K programs in city limits (more)
KANSAS CITY, MO (KCTV) – A crash on Interstate 29 has killed a person near Barry Rd. KCPD has responded to the scene. (more)
WASHINGTON, DC (Meredith) -- A woman in Connecticut says Joe Biden inappropriately grabbed her by the head and rubbed noses with her at a political fundraiser in 2009. (more)
WICHITA, KS (KCTV) -- Wichita State is the first team in the NIT to sweep the top three seeds in a region as the result, they're in the semis at Madison Square Garden. (more)
Daily Forecast
Today’s Trending Story
NASHVILLE, TN (AP) -- Tennessee lawmakers are working to become the latest state to ensure faith-based adoption agencies can refuse to place children with gay parents and other families because of their religious beliefs with facing any penalties. (more)
Kansas City Sports
MLB: Royals v. Twins/ Kansas City, MO/ 7:15 p.m.
ECHL: Mavericks v. Oilers/ Independence, MO/ 7:05 p.m.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.