Here are the top headlines in Kansas City for Thursday, Mar. 7, 2019:
Five Things You Need to Know
KANSAS CITY, MO (KCTV) -- Work begins Thursday near the busy Interstate 70 and Interstate 435 interchange. The safety improvement project is likely to cause pains for drivers over the next two years. (more)
KANSAS CITY, MO (KCTV) -- The KCI Airport Committee is meeting Thursday with construction funding taking center-stage. (more)
KANSAS CITY, MO (AP) -- Two companies were indicted Wednesday on federal charges after a mistake at a northeast Kansas distilling plant in 2016 released a noxious cloud of fumes that prosecutors say caused more than 140 people to seek medical treatment. (more)
KANSAS CITY, MO (KCTV) -- The Kansas City Star's printing pavilion is for sale, again. The asking price is listed at $31 million. (more)
ATHENS, GA (AP) -- Missouri finally generated momentum in the Southeastern Conference with back-to-back wins near the end of its mostly disappointing season. (more)
BOULDER, CO (AP) -- Boulder police are conducting an internal investigation after a viral video showed some of their officers confronting a black man who was picking up trash at his own residence. (more)
Kansas City Sports
Women’s Basketball:
Missouri Tigers v. Florida Gators/ Greenville, SC/ 1:30 p.m.
MLB:
Kansas City Royals v. Los Angeles Angels/ Surprise, AZ/ 2:05 p.m.
