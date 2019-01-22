Here are the top headlines in Kansas City for Monday, Jan. 21, 2019:
KANSAS CITY, MO (KCTV) -- One person is hurt after being shot twice in the stomach. It happened early Tuesday morning near 43rd Street and Pittman Road. (more)
KANSAS CITY, MO (KCTV) -- Congressman Emanuel Cleaver and Congresswoman Sharice Davids will be holding a news conference Tuesday to announce local support for federal workers. (more)
KANSAS CITY, MO (KCTV) -- Concerned parents at Warford Elementary are reaching out saying their child had not been getting recess since September. (more)
LAWRENCE, KS (AP) -- Kansas spent most of the first half Monday night chasing Iowa State all over the court, unable to keep up with the Cyclones' crisp ball movement and their resulting open shots. (more)
MOBILE, AL (KCTV/AP) – Local stars like Missouri’s Drew Lock and Kansas State’s Dalton Risner are meeting up at the Senior Bowl to put their talent on display for NFL scouts. (more)
