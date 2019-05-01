Here are the top headlines in Kansas City for Monday, May 1, 2019:
Five Things You Need to Know
KANSAS CITY, MO (KCTV) -- Several people may have had their phones going off with alerts Tuesday night due to areas experiencing flash flooding. (more)
KANSAS CITY, MO (KCTV) -- A Kansas City artist is getting the chance to make history, literally. Tom Corbin was the chosen artist to create a sculpture of President Harry S. Truman that will stand in the U.S. Capitol Rotunda in Washington D.C. (more)
OLATHE, KS (KCTV) – One person has died after their vehicle left the road and struck a pole Tuesday evening. (more)
KANSAS CITY, MO (CNN) -- The United States is considering giving new protection to giraffes, whose numbers have dropped dramatically in recent decades. (more)
WICHITA, KS (AP) — A court settlement will allow Medicaid beneficiaries in Kansas infected with the Hepatitis C virus to be able to receive the treatment they need regardless of how far their disease has progressed. (more)
Daily Forecast
Today’s Trending Story
(CNN) -- Facebook debuted a makeover for its main app on Tuesday and said the company is making a major shift in how it's run. (more)
Sports
MLB:
Tampa Bay Rays (19-9, first in the AL East) vs. Kansas City Royals (9-20, fifth in the AL Central)
Kansas City, MO/ 12:15 p.m. Doubleheader
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.