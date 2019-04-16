Here are the top headlines in Kansas City for Tuesday, April 16, 2019:
KANSAS CITY, MO (KCTV) -- Fountain Day has arrived, and Kansas City will be living up to its reputation. (more)
FAIRWAY, KS (KCTV) -- The Johnson County Breastfeeding Coalition is inviting local businesses to become more family friendly by providing a comfortable, clean place for mothers to breastfeed. (more)
PARIS, FRANCE (CNN) -- The billionaires behind many of France's top luxury brands have pledged €300 million ($339 million) to help reconstruct Paris' Notre Dame cathedral following a devastating fire. (more)
KANSAS CITY, MO (KCTV) -- Before almost every one of his last 143 at bats, Royals infielder Whit Merrifield has gone through the same motions. (more)
TOPEKA, KS (AP) -- Lawyers for Kansas argued that the state Supreme Court should sign off on a new public school funding law partly because it was enacted with broad, bipartisan support. (more)
BOSTON, MA (CNN) -- Micah Herndon proved that you never give up, no matter what, by crawling on his hands and knees to the finish line of the Boston Marathon on Monday. (more)
Kansas City Royals (5-11, fifth in the AL Central) vs. Chicago White Sox (6-9, fourth in the AL Central)
Chicago, IL; Tuesday, 7 p.m.
