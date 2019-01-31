Here are the top headlines in Kansas City for Thursday, Jan. 31, 2019:
Five Things You Need To Know
OLATHE, KS (KCTV) -- A Johnson County jury found Justin Rey guilty of endangering his children and possessing child pornography. (more)
KANSAS CITY, MO (KCTV) -- The downtown Jackson County Courthouse is closed Thursday after a water main break caused flooding in the basement. (more)
FAIRWAY, KS (KCTV) -- A new consumer report shows many of the most popular fruit juices contain concerning levels of arsenic, lead, and cadmium. (more)
AUBURN, AL (AP) -- The Auburn Tigers snap a three-game losing streak right over the Missouri Tigers back ending up a blowout. (more)
KANSAS CITY, MO (KCTV) -- A 36-year-old Kansas City woman, known as “Fajita” was sentenced in federal court Wednesday for her role in leading a large methamphetamine conspiracy. (more)
Your Daily Forecast
Kansas City Sports Today
UMKC vs. New Mexico State - Las Cruces, NM, 8 p.m.
