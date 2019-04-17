Here are the top headlines in Kansas City for Wednesday, April 17, 2019:
LEE'S SUMMIT, MO (KCTV) -- Someone knows something. That’s what’s giving one Lee’s Summit family hope that their missing 21-year-old daughter will return safely soon. (more)
FAIRWAY, KS (KCTV) -- During the upcoming weekend, law enforcement agencies will be on a sharper lookout for people smoking marijuana and driving. (more)
LENEXA, KS (KCTV) -- Three people were injured after a crash on Interstate 435 and Lackman Road early Wednesday morning. (more)
WICHITA, KS (AP) - Child welfare authorities had received abuse reports about a Wichita couple whose 3-year-old son was found dead in a crib at their mobile home and a baby was found in critical condition, according to police. (more)
CHICAGO, IL (AP) -- Moncada hit a pair of solo shots for his first multihomer game and Leury Garcia added a two-run drive to power the Chicago White Sox past the Kansas City Royals 5-1 on Tuesday night. (more)
PARIS, FRANCE (AP) -- Notre Dame's rector says he will close the burned-out Paris cathedral for up to six years. (more)
Kansas City Royals (5-12, fifth in the AL Central) vs. Chicago White Sox (7-9, fourth in the AL Central)
Chicago, IL; Wednesday, 1 p.m.
Kansas City Mavericks (36-30, fourth in Mountain) vs. Tulsa Oilers (42-24, first in Mountain)
Independence, MO; Wednesday 7:05 p.m.
