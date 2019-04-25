Here are the top headlines in Kansas City for Thursday, April 25, 2019:
(CNN) -- After months of deliberation, former Vice President Joe Biden on Thursday announced his decision to run for president for a third time, answering one of the biggest outstanding questions about the makeup of the 2020 race. (More)
KANSAS CITY, MO (KCTV) -- The city of Kansas City, Missouri, ranks among the nation’s worst for dog attacks on mail carriers. Over the last two years in Kansas City, 31 dog attacks on letter carriers were reported in 2017 and 32 attacks last year. (More)
(Meredith/CNN) -- Airfares are almost certain to go up this summer. Troubles with the Boeing 737 Max are part of the reason. (More)
OLATHE, Kan. (AP) — A county prosecutor declined to charge Kansas City Chiefs wide receiver Tyreek Hill with a crime Wednesday in a domestic incident that involved his fiance and their 3-year-old child. (More)
KANSAS CITY, MO (KCTV) -- Cookie cake ice cream ... need we say more? Blue Bell's newest flavor arrives in stores beginning Thursday. (More)
NEW ORLEANS (AP) — A New Orleans teenager has been accepted to 115 colleges and universities across the nation. Antoinette Love was accepted at every school she applied to and was offered a total of more than $3.7 million in scholarships. She says she plans to visit schools over the next few weeks and make a decision by May. (More)
