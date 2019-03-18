Here are the top headlines in Kansas City for Monday, Mar. 18, 2019:
Five Things You Need to Know
PARKVILLE, MO (KCTV) -- Flooding remains a major concern for areas along the Missouri River in Kansas, Missouri, Iowa and Nebraska. (more)
DES PERES, MO (KMOV) -- Michelle King said it was supposed to be a special moment that she and her fiancé, Amanda Shelton would share, learning how to ballroom dance for their upcoming wedding. (more)
THE HAGUE, Netherlands (AP) -- Police in the central Dutch city of Utrecht say they are investigating a shooting in a tram that left "multiple" people injured and are considering the possibility of a "terrorist motive." (more)
SALT LAKE CITY, UT (AP) -- A federal appeals court will hear arguments Monday over the constitutionality of a struck-down Kansas statute that had required people to provide documents proving their U.S. citizenship before they could register to vote. (more)
KANSAS CITY, MO (KCTV) -- Union Station will be filled up Monday afternoon with candidates and cold ones. (more)
Daily Forecast
Today’s Trending Story
KANSAS CITY, MO (CNN) -- Fantasies of buying 423 castles or 2,143 Ferraris could become reality this week now that the Powerball jackpot has topped half a billion dollars. (more)
Kansas City Sports
FAIRWAY, KS (KCTV) – The Kansas Jayhawks and Kansas State Wildcats find out who they will be facing in the first round of March Madness. (more)
