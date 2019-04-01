Here are the top headlines in Kansas City for Monday, April 1, 2019:
Five Things You Need to Know
KANSAS CITY, MO (KCTV) -- A house fire turned deadly overnight Monday killing a two-year-old child. According to officials, the home had no working fire alarms. (more)
KANSAS CITY, MO (Meredith) -- Several major airlines grounded flights Monday morning due to system-wide outages. (more)
KANSAS CITY, MO (KCTV) -- One person is dead after a crash on Interstate- 435 and 87th Street early Monday morning. (more)
OMAHA, NE (AP) -- A new report says a March survey of business supply managers is signaling solid economic growth over the next three to six months for nine Midwest and Plains states. (more)
JOHNSON COUNTY, KS (KCTV) -- Local grocery and convenient stores across Kansas are now allowed to sell stronger beer. (more)
Daily Forecast
Today’s Trending Story
MIAMI, FL (CNN) - Burger King has a plan to bring in new customers and encourage existing ones to buy more often: Vegetarian Whoppers. (more)
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.