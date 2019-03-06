Your Morning Brief

KANSAS CITY, MO (KCTV) -- The northbound lanes of I-435 near Hwy. 24 were closed after a large water main break wreaked havoc for several drivers Wednesday morning. (more)

KANSAS CITY, MO (KCTV) -- Two metro churches are having special Ash Wednesday services for members of the lesbian, gay, bisexual, transgender, queer community. (more)

KANSAS CITY, MO (KCTV) -- The Sprint Center, along with Heartland Coca Cola Bottling Company, The University of Kansas Health System and Collier Rule, will host a lemonade stand outside the Sprint Center Wednesday night before a Metallica concert to raise money for the pediatric unit at The University of Kansas Hospital. (more)

NORMAN, OK (AP) -- It took more than half an hour for Kansas coach Bill Self to address the media after the Jayhawks' loss to Oklahoma. (more)

SURPRISE, AZ (AP) -- Kansas City Royals catcher Salvador Perez will undergo Tommy John surgery to repair a torn ligament in his right elbow, keeping the six-time All-Star off the field for the entire 2019 season. (more)

BEAUREGARD, AL (AP) -- Cousins Cordarrly Jones and Demetria Jones have a hard time counting all the relatives they lost to a monster tornado that wiped out a rural community in Alabama. (more)

Missouri Tigers v. Georgia Bulldogs/ Athens, GA/ 5:30 p.m.

Kansas City Royals v. Chicago Cubs/ Mesa, AZ/ 2:05 p.m.

Sporting KC v. Independiente/ La Chorrera, Panama/ 7 p.m.

Kansas City Mavericks v. Allen Americans/ Allen, TX/ 7:05 p.m.

