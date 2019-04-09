Here are the top headlines in Kansas City for Tuesday, April 9, 2019:
Five Things You Need to Know
KANSAS CITY, MO (KCTV) -- Two people were taken into custody following a high-speed chase early Tuesday morning. (more)
JEFFERSON CITY, MO (AP) -- A panel of Missouri lawmakers on Monday considered enacting a ban on discrimination against unvaccinated children, an effort that comes as other states look to increase immunization amid disease outbreaks. (more)
OVERLAND PARK, KS (KCTV) -- Make a ripple, change the world. That’s the goal of the annual SevenDays event kicking off Tuesday. (more)
WASHINGTON (AP) -- During a meeting with senior aides on the last Thursday in March, Trump demanded drastic action to make good on the threat he'd tweeted that morning: Shut the southern border. (more)
KANSAS CITY, MO (AP) -- The Kansas City Royals have hit a slump and are looking to turn around a seven game losing streak. (more)
NEW YORK, NY (AP) -- A year after Toys R Us imploded, toy makers are still readjusting to the big loss of shelf space. That means slashing the number of styles they carry, re-evaluating how they sell large toys like playhouses and cars, and changing their packaging to squeeze into smaller retail spaces. (more)
KANSAS CITY, MO (AP) -- Seattle Mariners (10-2, first in the AL West) vs. Kansas City Royals (2-7, fifth in the AL Central)
Kansas City, Missouri; Tuesday, 7:15 p.m.
PITCHING PROBABLES: Mariners: Marco Gonzales (3-0, 3.20 ERA) Royals: Jakob Junis (1-0, 4.63 ERA)
LINE: Mariners favored by 1 1/2 runs; over/under is 9 runs
BOTTOM LINE: The Kansas City Royals enter the matchup as losers of their last seven games.
The Royals went 32-49 on their home field in 2018. Kansas City averaged 8.3 hits with 2.9 extra base hits per game and 29 total triples last season.
The Mariners finished 44-37 in road games in 2018. Seattle pitchers struck out 8.2 hitters a game last year with a staff WHIP of 1.24.
