Your Morning Brief

Before you head out the door this morning, here is your daily look at late-breaking news, upcoming events and the stories that will be talked about today.

 (KCTV5)

Here are the top headlines in Kansas City for Friday, Mar. 15, 2019:  

Five Things You Need to Know

CHRISTCHURCH, NZ (CNN) -- At least 49 people have been killed and 20 seriously injured after gunmen opened fire in two mosques in the New Zealand city of Christchurch Friday, a coordinated and unprecedented attack that has shocked the usually peaceful nation. (more)

KANSAS CITY, MO (KCTV) -- An early Friday morning shooting at an apartment complex has left one person in critical condition. (more)

KANSAS CITY, MO (KCTV) -- An extra busy weekend here in the metro has police taking extra precautions. Thousands of people will be ascending on the downtown area for both the Big 12 Championship and St. Patrick’s Day parade. (more)

KANSAS CITY, MO (AP) -- The Kansas Jayhawks took the first step toward redemption against Texas on Thursday night. (more)

JEFFERSON CITY, MO (AP) -- The Missouri Senate is backing an effort that could make it harder to impeach and oust top officials, less than a year after the state's governor resigned while facing potential impeachment. (more)

Daily Forecast

 

Today’s Trending Story

KANSAS CITY, MO (Meredith) - Sixteen iconic characters from the long-running children's show "Sesame Street" will soon be featured on stamps from the United States Postal Service. (more)

Kansas City Sports

Friday

College Baseball:

Missouri Tigers v. #10 Arkansas Razorbacks/ Fayetteville, AR/ 6:30 p.m.

Kansas Jayhawks v. St. John’s Red Storm/ Queens, NY/ 2 p.m.

Kansas State Wildcats v. UTRGV / Manhattan, KS/ 6 p.m.

MLB:

Kansas City Royals v. Colorado Rockies/ Scottsdale, AZ/ 3:10 p.m.

Hockey:

Kansas City Mavericks v. Wichita Thunder/ Independence, MO/ 7:05 p.m.

Saturday

MLB:

Kansas City Royals v. Milwaukee Brewers/ Surprise, AZ/ 3:05 p.m.

Kansas City Royals v. San Diego Padres/ Peoria, AZ/ 3:10 p.m.

College Baseball:

Missouri Tigers v. #10 Arkansas Razorback/ Fayetteville, AR/ 2 p.m.

Kansas Jayhawks v. St. John’s Red Storm/ Queens, NY / 12 p.m.

Kansas State Wildcats v. UTRGV / Manhattan, KS/ 4 p.m.

Hockey:

Kansas City Mavericks v. Tulsa Oilers/ Independence, MO/ 7:05 p.m.

Indoor Soccer:

Kansas City Comets v. Orlando SeaWolves/ Orlando, FL/ 6:05 p.m.

Sunday

MLB:

Kansas City Royals v. San Francisco Giants/ Scottsdale, AZ/ 3:05 p.m.

College Baseball:

Missouri Tigers v. #10 Arkansas Razorbacks / Fayetteville, AR/ 1:30 p.m.

Kansas Jayhawks v. St. John’s Red Storm/ Queens, NY / 11 a.m.

Kansas State Wildcats v. UTRGV / Manhattan, KS/ 1p.m.

Indoor Soccer:

Kansas City Comets v. Florida Tropics/ Lakeland, FL/ 2:05 p.m.

MLS: 

Sporting KC v. Colorado Rapids/ Kansas City, KS/ 8 p.m.

 

BIG 12 TOURNAMENT BRACKET

SEC TOURNAMENT BRACKET

KCTV5.com is now with you on the go! Get the latest news updates and video, StormTrack5 weather forecast, weather radar, special investigative reports, sports headlines and much more from KCTV5 News. 

>> Click/tap here to download our free mobile app. <<

Copyright 2019 KCTV (Meredith Corp.) All rights reserved. 

Copyright 2019 The Associated Press.

Tags

Digital Producer

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.