Here are the top headlines in Kansas City for Friday, Mar. 15, 2019:
Five Things You Need to Know
CHRISTCHURCH, NZ (CNN) -- At least 49 people have been killed and 20 seriously injured after gunmen opened fire in two mosques in the New Zealand city of Christchurch Friday, a coordinated and unprecedented attack that has shocked the usually peaceful nation. (more)
KANSAS CITY, MO (KCTV) -- An early Friday morning shooting at an apartment complex has left one person in critical condition. (more)
KANSAS CITY, MO (KCTV) -- An extra busy weekend here in the metro has police taking extra precautions. Thousands of people will be ascending on the downtown area for both the Big 12 Championship and St. Patrick’s Day parade. (more)
KANSAS CITY, MO (AP) -- The Kansas Jayhawks took the first step toward redemption against Texas on Thursday night. (more)
JEFFERSON CITY, MO (AP) -- The Missouri Senate is backing an effort that could make it harder to impeach and oust top officials, less than a year after the state's governor resigned while facing potential impeachment. (more)
Daily Forecast
Today’s Trending Story
KANSAS CITY, MO (Meredith) - Sixteen iconic characters from the long-running children's show "Sesame Street" will soon be featured on stamps from the United States Postal Service. (more)
Kansas City Sports
Friday
College Baseball:
Missouri Tigers v. #10 Arkansas Razorbacks/ Fayetteville, AR/ 6:30 p.m.
Kansas Jayhawks v. St. John’s Red Storm/ Queens, NY/ 2 p.m.
Kansas State Wildcats v. UTRGV / Manhattan, KS/ 6 p.m.
MLB:
Kansas City Royals v. Colorado Rockies/ Scottsdale, AZ/ 3:10 p.m.
Hockey:
Kansas City Mavericks v. Wichita Thunder/ Independence, MO/ 7:05 p.m.
Saturday
MLB:
Kansas City Royals v. Milwaukee Brewers/ Surprise, AZ/ 3:05 p.m.
Kansas City Royals v. San Diego Padres/ Peoria, AZ/ 3:10 p.m.
College Baseball:
Missouri Tigers v. #10 Arkansas Razorback/ Fayetteville, AR/ 2 p.m.
Kansas Jayhawks v. St. John’s Red Storm/ Queens, NY / 12 p.m.
Kansas State Wildcats v. UTRGV / Manhattan, KS/ 4 p.m.
Hockey:
Kansas City Mavericks v. Tulsa Oilers/ Independence, MO/ 7:05 p.m.
Indoor Soccer:
Kansas City Comets v. Orlando SeaWolves/ Orlando, FL/ 6:05 p.m.
Sunday
MLB:
Kansas City Royals v. San Francisco Giants/ Scottsdale, AZ/ 3:05 p.m.
College Baseball:
Missouri Tigers v. #10 Arkansas Razorbacks / Fayetteville, AR/ 1:30 p.m.
Kansas Jayhawks v. St. John’s Red Storm/ Queens, NY / 11 a.m.
Kansas State Wildcats v. UTRGV / Manhattan, KS/ 1p.m.
Indoor Soccer:
Kansas City Comets v. Florida Tropics/ Lakeland, FL/ 2:05 p.m.
MLS:
Sporting KC v. Colorado Rapids/ Kansas City, KS/ 8 p.m.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.