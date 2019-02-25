Here are the top headlines in Kansas City for Monday, Feb. 25, 2019:
KANSAS CITY, MO (KCTV) -- On the last week of Black History Month, a historic Kansas City street will pay honor to the late Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. The Paseo will be changed to Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. Boulevard. (more)
KANSAS CITY, MO (KCTV) --- On April 2, voters in Kansas City will decide whether to pass a new sales tax to fund pre-school across the city. All 14 school districts in the city limits have come out against that plan as well as many big community organizations. (more)
LAWRENCE, KS (AP) -- University of Kansas professor Kevin Willmott is an Oscar winner. Willmott won the award for best adapted screenplay Sunday night for his contribution to the film "BlacKkKlansman." (more)
LAWRENCE, KS (KCTV) -- The Kansas Jayhawks are laying their hopes of continuing their conferece title streak against Kansas State. It’s round two of the Sunflower Showdown. (more)
WASHINGTON, DC (CNN) -- Sen. Bernie Sanders condemned "bullying and harassment of any kind" Saturday in an email urging people representing his 2020 campaign in the media to act respectfully. (more)
LOS ANGELES (AP) — Lady Gaga offered a heartfelt message to those watching the Oscars after "Shallow" from the film "A Star Is Born" won an Academy Award for best original song. (more)
#12 Kansas Jayhawks v. #23 Kansas State Wildcats/ Lawrence, KS/ 8 p.m.
Kansas City Royals v. Colorado Rockies/ Surprise, AZ/ 2:05 p.m.
