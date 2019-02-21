Here are the top headlines in Kansas City for Thursday, Feb. 21, 2019:
Five Things You Need to Know
INDEPENDENCE, MO (KCTV) -- Police are searching for a murder suspect. Officers were called about 11:40 p.m. Wednesday to a shooting call in the 2500 block of South Sterling Avenue. (more)
ST. LOUIS, MO (KMOV) -- Several Missouri tax payers have reached out with complaints that their tax refunds from the State of Missouri are taking longer to reach them. (more)
OLATHE, KS (AP) -- Authorities say a 21-year-old man has been arrested in the fatal shooting of an Overland Park teen. (more)
ST. LOUIS, MO (AP) -- The United Methodist Church will soon decide how to address deep divisions over same-sex marriage and gay ministers serving in the clergy. (more)
CHICAGO, IL (AP) — Chicago police say "Empire" actor Jussie Smollett has turned himself in to face a charge of making a false police report when he said he was attacked in downtown Chicago by two men who hurled racist and anti-gay slurs and looped a rope around his neck. (more)
Daily Forecast
Today’s Trending Story
WASHINGTON, DC (CNN) -- President Donald Trump said Wednesday that he directed Secretary of State Mike Pompeo not to allow Hoda Muthana, an Alabama woman who left in November 2014 to join ISIS, to return to the United States -- despite her recent public plea to come back and stand trial in America. (more)
Kansas City Sports
Soccer:
Sporting KC v. Toluca/ Kansas City, KS/ 7 p.m.
Men’s Basketball:
UMKC Kangaroos v. Seattle Redhawks/ Seattle, WA/ 9 p.m.
Women’s Basketball:
UMKC Kangaroos v. Seattle Redhawks/ Kansas City, MO/ 6 p.m.
College Baseball:
Missouri Tigers v. Northeastern Huskies/ Fort Myers, FL/ 6 p.m.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.