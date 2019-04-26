Here are the top headlines in Kansas City for Friday, April 26, 2019:
Five Things You Need to Know
FAIRWAY, KS (KCTV) - KCTV5’s investigative department was sent a recording of Tyreek Hill and his fiancé discussing the police investigation and what they are telling police. (More)
KANSAS CITY, MO (KCTV) – In a late-night news conference, Kansas City Chiefs General Manager Brett Veach said the organization was “deeply disturbed” by recordings of Tyreek Hill and his fiance released by KCTV5 News Thursday. (More)
KANSAS CITY, MO (AP) -- The Worlds of Fun amusement park banned nine people after fights last weekend involving crowds of young people. (More)
SHAWNEE, KS (KCTV) -- A mother says an elementary school teacher grabbed and kicked her 5-year-old daughter and when her daughter told a teacher about it, she says the school did nothing. (More)
NEW YORK (AP) — Two-day delivery is going out of style. Amazon, which hooked shoppers on getting just about anything delivered in two days, announced Thursday that it will soon promise one-day delivery for its U.S. Prime members on most items. (More)
Daily Forecast
Today’s Trending Story
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.